Champions League round of 16 draw: When is it and how will it work?

The 2022/23 Champions League campaign is in full swing and the groups are starting to take shape as teams compete for a place in the knockout stages.

The winners and runners-up of each group advance to the round of 16 played over two legs.

32 teams compete for a place in the knockout stage of the Champions League

Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are all battling to finish the group stage in a qualifying position.

If the Premier League teams make it, when will they find out who they face in the knockout stages?

When is the draw?

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 will take place on Monday 7 Nov.

The balls are drawn at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

It is scheduled to start at 11am UK time and BT Sport will be broadcasting the draw live.

talkSPORT will provide updates throughout the day.

Getty – Contributor The draw of the 16th round will take place on November 7th

How will the draw go?

The draw will show the winners and runners-up from each of the eight Champions League groups.

All 16 teams will be split into two pots, with the winners forming a seeded pot and the runners-up unseeded.

No team may play against a club from their group or from their own association. UEFA may have announced more restrictions ahead of the draw.

The seeded group winners will play away in the first leg of the round of 16 and then play at home in the second leg.

Each team can’t compete against another side of their country

Important dates Champions League

The round of 16 matches will take place on dates in February and March.

The first legs are scheduled for two weeks on February 14, 15, 21 and 22.

While the second stages will continue on March 7, 8, 14 and 15.

Further dates of the knockout phase:

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: March 17

Quarter-finals: April 11, 12, 18, 19

Semifinals: May 9, 10, 16, 17

Final: June 10