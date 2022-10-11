Champions League: Juventus on verge of elimination after loss at Haifa

HAIFA, Israel (AP) – Juventus sank further into crisis and were on the brink of elimination from the Champions League after a 2-0 defeat to Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday, which also involved an injury to key winger Ángel Di María.

Omer Atzili scored two goals in the first half as Haifa scored its first Champions League win in two decades.

Juventus finished third in Group H with two games left to play.

Paris Saint-Germain, which later hosted Benfica, lead the group with seven points, followed by Benfica (also with 7), Juventus (3) and Haifa (3).

It is the first time that Juventus – a two-time European champion – has lost three of its first four group matches.

“Unfortunately, these things happen in football,” said Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado. “We must try to turn the page as quickly as possible… We can only get out of this situation if we are united.”

Juventus are also struggling in Serie A, losing 2-0 to AC Milan on Saturday, leaving the Bianconeri in eighth place with just three wins in nine games.

Still, Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene said before the game in Haifa that the club had “absolute confidence” in coach Massimiliano Allegri.

“The coach is doing everything he can to get us back on track,” Cuadrado said at the final whistle. “We’re all a team and it’s more the fault of those of us on the pitch. We have to give more, starting with the more experienced players. We have to have faith in ourselves as a team and as a family. We’ve been out a lot before.” difficult situations have come up and this is an opportunity to do it again.”

An early exit from the Champions League would be particularly painful for Juventus’ finances after the club recently posted a record loss.

Juventus were knocked out by Villarreal in the first knockout round of the Champions League last season.

It was Haifa’s first Champions League win since beating Manchester United 3-0 in 2002.

Atzili put Haifa ahead for seven minutes by using his back to repel a cross from the center of the area amid a crowd of defenders. His second was an accurate shot into the near corner after he faked a shot to the other side of the net.

Tjaronn Chery also hit the bar in Haifa’s attack in the first half.

Things then went from bad to worse for Juve when Di María stopped holding the back of his right leg, forcing the Argentina international to leave immediately.

Di María provided all three assists when Juventus defeated Haifa 3-1 last week.

Juventus were defeated 2-1 in the first two games by both PSG and Benfica.