Champion vegetable grower smashes world record after harvesting 5,891 tomatoes

Have you grown a lot of fruits and vegetables this season? Send us your stories and photos: tom.scotson@mailonline.co.uk

A champion vegetable grower says he broke the world record for most tomatoes on a single plant after spending two and a half hours harvesting 5,891 from a vine.

Douglas Smith counted the load of red and green tomatoes that weighed more than 20kg, the equivalent of two mountain bikes.

The 44-year-old’s yield broke the old record of 1,355 more than four times held by Surjit Singh Kainth, from Coventry, West Midlands, after his 2013 harvest.

The success of the green-fingered sire follows his two previous Guinness World Records, for ‘most tomatoes on a single truss’, standing at 1,269 and a 20ft tall sunflower.

Douglas Smith (pictured) with his record-breaking tomato plant. The sire broke the previous Guinness World Record four times, beating Surjit Singh Kainth’s crop in 2013.

The 44-year-old father knelt and posed in front of all his hand-picked tomatoes in his backyard. It took him two and a half hours to collect and count the huge amount of red and green tomatoes that weighed

Mr. Smith’s tomato plant (pictured) produced more than 5,891 at one time. The success of the green-fingered father follows his two previous Guinness World Records, including ‘most tomatoes on a single truss’, which stood at 1,269.

Mr Smith and his friends harvest his record-breaking plant in a greenhouse. The IT manager hopes his efforts will get official recognition

And the IT executive, who lives with his son Stellan and wife Piper in Stanstead Abbotts, Hertfordshire, now hopes this year’s record attempt will also receive official recognition.

Mr Smith was assisted by Matthew Oliver, from RHS Hyde Hall, and Emily Adcock, Paul Cramp and Spencer Dockray, from Amberley Garden Services.

The record was also guarded by two independent witnesses, Reverend Sarah Forrest and parish council president Mike Dormon.

Another angle of the huge tomato plant that resembles a Christmas tree. According to research, Britons consume more than 500,000 tons of tomatoes a year

The 44-year-old father was pictured with his arms stretched out as if trying to measure it. Consumers spend nearly £1 billion annually on tomatoes, with one-fifth of this spending going to home-grown tomatoes

Mr Smith previously made headlines in 2020 when he grew the UK’s tallest sunflower, towering at 20 feet above his family home.

According to research, Britons consume more than 500,000 tons of tomatoes every year.

Consumers spend nearly £1 billion annually on tomatoes, with a fifth of this spending being spent on home-grown tomatoes.

Meanwhile, a Hampshire grower and amateur gardener has grown the world’s largest cucumber in his allotment garden.

Sebastian Suski’s extraordinary salad vegetable is four times as long as the average supermarket variety and weighs twenty times as much.

If cut into pieces, the three-foot-eight long and eight-pound cinnamon could make more than 400 cucumber sandwiches.

The father of four, Southampton, Hants was delighted to discover last week that it is the biggest in history.

Sebastian Suski (pictured) with his Guinness World Record-breaking cucumber in his Southampton allotment. The father of four has been growing organic cucumbers in a polytunnel since 25 May

His super-long vegetable crushed the previous Guinness World Record holder by 6.4 cm.

The 44-year-old, who works at night packing contact lenses, has been growing the organic cucumber in a polytunnel since 25 May.

And he says his secret is a daily dose of hot water — instead of cold.

Proud Mr. Suski calls his prize cucumber ‘his baby’ and keeps ‘her’ safe at home wrapped in a blanket.

He says his four children, aged between three and 15, didn’t all share his love of growing giant vegetables, but changed his mind when their father received his official world record certificate.

Suski said, ‘The kids weren’t interested, but now I have this world record. First they said ‘Daddy can’t win’, and then they saw this and they said ‘Wow!’

His record attempt was helped by his wife, Renata, who had to intervene in the hospital at a crucial moment and take care of his king-size cucumber.

Mr. Suski: ‘It turned out that there was a leaking blood vessel in my head, so I was in hospital for a week. Luckily for me, my wife Renata was on hand to care for the cucumber and keep her well watered and nourished.

“I wouldn’t have this record without Renata.”

Mr Suski – who also grows large watermelons and pumpkins – has had positive reactions from his allotment garden neighbours.

“Many of them came to congratulate me when I got the record,” he said. “They weren’t jealous at all.”

Suski has big plans for his giant cucumber, but it won’t end up in a sandwich or tzatziki anytime soon.

The big vegetable grower said: ‘I’m going to keep the seeds so that I can grow more big cucumbers in the future.

“The meat wouldn’t be good to eat because it’s too ripe now, so I’m going to put it on my compost heap.

“It’s good for my other plants because it contains a lot of nutrients.”

Suski gave a number of tips to budding vegetable growers, including avoiding using a garden hose to water.

He said, ‘Only water with a can of warm water.

“If I poured cold water on a person they would be shocked and that’s the same for a cucumber. Cold water will kill it.

‘You also have to be careful not to water them too much. One or two watering cans a day should be enough.’