Champion Australian boxer Cherneka Johnson dedicated IBF world title to murdered brother Levi

Cherneka Johnson had to overcome one of the worst cuts many boxing fans had seen to keep her world championship belt on Sunday – but her worst blow came weeks ago when she lost her brother in tragic circumstances.

Johnson successfully defended her IBF world title in a brave, bloody match against compatriot Susie Ramadan, who many viewers thought should have been stopped on the undercard of George Kambosos v Devin Haney’s rematch at the Rod Laver Arena.

Cherneka Johnson (pictured with her IBF world title belt) had to overcome one of the worst cuts many boxing fans had seen to keep her world championship belt on Sunday at the Rod Laver Arena

Despite her vision being blurred at times, Johnson kept her calm and defeated her opponent to win a unanimous points decision against Susie Ramadan.

Incredibly, her opponent accused her of taking performance-enhancing drugs after the fight, saying the 27-year-old needed to be tested because she had been told she was on them.

However, the blood-soaked Johnson had other things on her mind and dedicated the astonishing victory to her late brother.

“I dedicate this to my brother and I’m so glad I got the job done – I know he’s here in my corner,” Johnson announced after the fight.

Johnson’s 23-year-old brother, Levi, was stabbed to death in a brutal motorcycle murder outside a Brisbane gym in September.

Johnson dedicated the incredible win to her late brother who was murdered outside a Brisbane gym a month ago

Four killers cornered the young man as he exited a parking lot and allegedly rammed into his car. Levi tried to escape but was reportedly chased and stabbed by the attackers.

Johnson was photographed in her parents’ driveway shortly after – often with her head in her hands.

She wrote on her Instagram at the time: “My brother, you have brought so much love, happiness, laughter, challenge, adventure, tears and headaches to everyone around you.

“That cheeky smile was contagious and I hope you continue to share it with the people of heaven.

Johnson (pictured) could have opted out of her upcoming title defense against Susie Ramadan and no one would have thought less of her – but she decided to carry on

“May you watch over us, show us your love and protection.

Fly high & party hard brother.

‘Forever in our hearts ♥️ I love you!’

Johnson could have signed her out of her upcoming title defense against Susie Ramadan and no one would have thought less of her – but she decided to carry on.

“It was hard, it was a hard time that week with my family,” Johnson said, fighting back tears.

Johnson pictured with her brother and sister when they were kids playing with a snake in a wildlife park

“I’ve always known this is what my brother would have wanted. He wanted to be here on Sunday for this fight. This would have been the first fight he would have been capable of, so this one is a dedication to him.

“For me, I’ve really sunk in and used tunnel vision to delve into this fight.”

Sunday’s championship in Melbourne was Johnson’s first defense of the title she claimed in April against tough Mexican boxer Melissa Esquivel.

After beating Esquivel, Johnson called out Australian boxing golden girl Ebanie Bridges.

“Ebanie Bridges, if you want to step up (by weight) or I’m happy to come down,” she said.

Johnson’s only loss to date has been to Aussie Shannon O’Connell – who will challenge another Australian Ebanie Bridges for the IBF bantamweight title in December.

“It’s exciting to see women’s boxing grow and I’m excited to show my skills and defend my title,” Johnson said.