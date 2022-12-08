Champagne-swigging Putin justifies strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Vladimir Putin has sought to justify Russian massive missile attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure by claiming that ‘the Ukrainians started it’ by blowing up a Russian-held bridge to Crimea.

The Russian president spoke at a grandiose reception at the Kremlin earlier today to recognize several Russian military personnel as “Heroes of Russia” for their efforts in Ukraine. [of Ukraine]. yes we do

‘But who started it? Who hit the Crimean Bridge?’ Putin joked, holding a glass of champagne as he shuffled awkwardly and looked unsteady.

Moscow’s relentless assault on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has left millions of people without power, heat and water as winter sets in and temperatures dip below freezing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin toasts with servicemen awarded Gold Star Medals of Heroes of Russia at a ceremony on the eve of Heroes of the Fatherland Day, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 8, 2022

A Ukrainian attack in October severely damaged the Kerch Bridge connecting the Kremlin-occupied Crimean peninsula to mainland Russia – a key supply route for Moscow’s troops.

But the attack on the bridge came more than seven months after Putin and his military leaders ordered Russian tanks to cross the border into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russia had carried out extensive bombing of administrative and civilian infrastructure and nearly razed the once-bustling Ukrainian port city of Mariupol long before the Kerch Bridge was targeted.

Putin later vowed to achieve his goals in Ukraine as “a duty to our people,” regardless of any “information wars” or outrage in response to Moscow’s actions.

“When we make a move, a burst of noise and chatter erupts throughout the universe… This will not prevent us from achieving our military goals,” he concluded.

The autocrat made the twisted remarks during a glitzy military tribute on the eve of Russia’s “Heroes of the Fatherland” — an annual commemoration day introduced in 2007 and held December 9 to honor the military heroes of the Soviet Union and the Russian Federation. to commemorate.

Firefighters work at a site of a critical energy infrastructure object, which was hit during Russia’s missile strikes in the Odessa region, Ukraine, in this handout photo released December 6, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Corporal David Malyikin, driver of the reconnaissance battalion of the Russian 76th Airborne Division, awarded the Gold Star Medal of the Hero of Russia, attend a ceremony on the eve of the Day of Heroes of the Fatherland at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, December 8, 2022

Putin’s vow to continue waging war in Ukraine came as Moscow gleefully accepted a prisoner swap, offering WNBA star Brittney Griner to US officials in exchange for one of the world’s most notorious arms dealers, Viktor Bout.

The 55-year-old Bout, known as the ‘Merchant of Death’, was traded for Griner on neutral ground in the United Arab Emirates earlier today.

He spent the past 12 years in federal prison in Marion, Illinois, on charges of arms trafficking and conspiracy with terrorists. He still had 13 years of his sentence to go.

Bout was notorious for his willingness to arm almost anyone, from militias in Sierra Leone and the ruthless Liberian regime of Charles Taylor to al-Qaeda and the Taliban. to live.

Griner was detained in Russia days before the invasion of Ukraine after vape cartridges containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage.

A view shows a fire on the Kerch Bridge in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022, in this screen shot from a handout video

Putin’s vow to continue waging war in Ukraine came as Moscow gleefully accepted a prisoner exchange offering WNBA star Brittney Griner (L) to US officials in exchange for one of the world’s most notorious arms dealers, Viktor Bout (R)

Heavy fighting continued to rage across the border in occupied Ukrainian territory, as Putin justified his rocket attacks to reporters in Moscow today.

The Donetsk region has been the epicenter of recent fighting, with Russian artillery hitting the center of the city of Yampil, northeast of Sloviansk, Ukrainian officials said.

In Kurakhove, buildings in the city center, including the market and central bus station, were damaged in similar strikes.

More than 10 cities and towns in the region were shelled, including the city of Bakhmut, which remained in Ukrainian hands during the war despite Moscow’s goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia.

Ukraine’s presidential office said on Wednesday that 11 civilians were killed and another 17 injured in Ukraine.