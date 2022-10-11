Chainsaw Man Episode 1 Review: Dog & Chainsaw

In that regard, Denji is a pretty generic anime protagonist – at least right now – but he still stands out and earns the audience’s empathy. He manages to come across as recognizable, despite the extremely morbid turn his life is taking. After all he’s been through, he just wants to pay off his father’s debt, balance the karmic scales, and live an incredibly basic life made up of simple pleasures, like a girlfriend he can cuddle with and play video games. At no point does this premiere make the public want to write Denji off, which is paramount to the success of this story.

“Dog & Chainsaw” largely wallows in Denji’s growing nihilism as the world continues to eat and spit him out. This premiere hammers home the dark nature of this world, but is not entirely free from frivolity and foolishness. Pochita, the adorable chainsaw dog, is an eternal ray of sunshine who must be protected at all costs. He is literally the secret weapon of the premiere and there is already such a strong bond and chemistry between him and Denji. It is very clear that this dynamic will be the beating heart of the anime.

The anime audience has become more and more familiar with the various animation studios that bring their favorite series to life. MAPPA studio (Jujutsu Kaisen, kakegurui, Attack on Titan: The Final Season) has a prolific reputation where they push themselves so hard that fans are really concerned about their livelihood. The detailed manga artwork by MAPPA and Tatsuki Fujimoto seemed like a sublime match and it’s encouraging to report that MAPPA isn’t skimping on this one in the least. This first episode looks beautiful, but there’s equally impressive sound design, especially when it comes to the brutal carnage in the final act when Denji’s Chainsaw Man form first reveals itself. Every screech, saw and squelch is visceral.

Any concerns about MAPPA’s adaptation that doesn’t match the extreme levels of violence present in the manga’s pages can be safely dismissed. “Dog & Chainsaw” is an incredibly gory premiere, and the final act’s climax claims dozens of lives in the messiest way possible. It enjoys and glorifies creepy moments that the manga otherwise dwells on with a certain passivity. It definitely feels like these violent battles are going to be what the public is talking about the most in chainsaw manbut thankfully that’s not all the show has to offer.

Admittedly, this is a tight, sparse premiere that is full of atmosphere and action, but otherwise lacking in humor and other forms of frivolity. That’s not necessarily mandatory at the moment, but a slightly wider premiere would better show what chainsaw man really can do. These are minor complaints about a first episode that is quite entertaining in every way and seems to be the start of something great. His engine is already screaming in overdrive. It just has to ensure that the gas does not run out prematurely. Chainsaw Man is probably going to be everyone’s next anime obsession, but it’s still a little early to crown it with this title.