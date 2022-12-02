Chaining of people with mental illness in Ghana is ‘torture’: HRW

Ghana must take “immediate steps” to end the tying and inhumane treatment of people with real or perceived mental illnesses, Human Rights Watch said, a practice that continues despite legislation opposing it.

“Chaining people with psychosocial disabilities in prayer camps and healing centers is a form of torture,” Shantha Rau Barriga, director of disability rights at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement Thursday.

The global rights organization said 10 years after the passage of a mental health law stipulating that people with psychosocial disabilities should not be subjected to inhumane treatment, the government was not doing enough to ensure implementation.

Based on research the group has conducted since 2011, families often take people with mental illnesses to faith-based or traditional healers because of the widespread belief that psychosocial disabilities are caused by curses or evil spirits.

In previous reports, the group said people in chains often suffer from post-traumatic stress, malnutrition, infections, nerve damage, muscle atrophy and cardiovascular problems.

Between Nov. 28 and Nov. 30, HRW researchers visited five prayer camps and traditional healing centers in Ghana’s eastern and central regions and interviewed more than 50 people, the group said.

At all sites visited, people were chained or confined in small cages, “in some cases for more than seven months”.

HRW said investigators found “more than 60 people chained or caged, including some children”.

At a spice center in Senya Beraku, 22 men were found locked in a dark, cramped room, all with chains no longer than two feet long around their ankles. “They are forced to pee and defecate in a small bucket that goes across the room. Despite the scorching hot conditions, they are only allowed a bath every two weeks,” HRW said.

“Please help us,” one man reportedly told investigators, “we have a human right to freedom.”

The group said it witnessed serious human rights abuses at all locations visited, including lack of adequate food, unsanitary conditions, lack of hygiene, lack of freedom of movement and one case of repeated sexual assault.

“In all five camps, people were held against their will in what amounts to indefinite detention,” the group also said.

According to Ghana’s Mental Health Act (pdf), people with psychosocial disabilities “shall not be subjected to torture, cruelty, forced labor and any other inhumane treatment”, including shackles. Yet HRW’s Barriga said: “Despite Ghana’s ban on shackles, the government has failed to ensure that people with psychosocial disabilities no longer live in such inhumane conditions.”

Speaking to AFP news agency, Tina Gifty Mensah, Ghana’s deputy health minister, said the government is not happy with the practice of handcuffing and detaining people.

“It is clearly a law that defies Ghana’s constitution and the government and other stakeholders have also done a lot through education to sensitize people about it,” Mensah told AFP.

“We will look at the Human Rights Watch report and the appropriate authorities will do what is necessary to address this development.”