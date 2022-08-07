Chael Sonnen claims Conor McGregor ‘beat up’ Floyd Mayweather

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has sensationally claimed that Conor McGregor beat up Floyd Mayweather during their infamous showdown in 2017.

McGregor’s former foe Nate Diaz will face Khamzat Chimaev next month and has opened up as a heavy underdog for the match.

However, Sonnen has hinted that fights don’t always go the way bookies predict, pointing out that McGregor also stacked the odds against him when he was due to beat Mayweather, but believes the Irishman overcame his opponent in the fight, despite receiving very little recognition from the judges.

Conor McGregor was stopped by Floyd Mayweather in the tenth round of their 2017 fight

Despite McGregor being stopped, Chael Sonnen believes the Irishman beat up Mayweather

’12-to-1 underdog. That line won’t hold, I’m telling you now, but [Diaz] is a 12-to-1 underdog,” Sonnen said in one of his Beyond the Fight episodes on YouTube.

Diaz was an 8-1 underdog. Now 11-to-1 is what Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

It closed to 8.5, but Conor was an 11-to-1 dog, went out and beat up a man for 30 minutes. [Mayweather] lost four of the nine rounds completed. He got kicked in the ass no matter what the crooks in the Nevada State Athletic Commission told you that night.”

In their lucrative game in Las Vegas five years ago, McGregor got off to a good start when he got an uppercut on the opening round, while Mayweather barely landed a punch at the beginning.

McGregor got off to a good start against Mayweather and got some punches early on

However, Mayweather’s class soon shone through when he stopped McGregor

However, the American icon gradually got used to his job and began to take McGregor apart, before forcing a stoppage in the tenth round.

At the time of the stoppage, the judges had Mayweather comfortably up front 89-81, 89-82 and 87-83 on the scorecards.

However, Sonnen clearly disagrees with their statements and saw the fight very differently from ringside officials.

McGregor hasn’t been seen in the square circle since losing to Mayweather, and he’s been away from the Octagon for over a year after breaking his leg in his third UFC fight against Dustin Poirier last July.

A rematch with Mayweather has been mooted recently, with reports last month pointing to the pair being close to an agreement, although no deal has yet been signed.