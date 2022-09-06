Chadwick Boseman’s uncle is located’ in South Carolina… days after he was reported missing

<!–

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), Chadwick Boseman’s uncle, Tony, has been found days after he was first reported missing.

On Tuesday, South Carolina’s Law Enforcement Division revealed that they had “located” the late Black Panther star’s relative on Facebook after nearly three days of searching.

ACSO spokesperson Shale Remien told People that Tony was found “on foot about half a mile from his home” just before 2 p.m.

Remien said it was ‘ironic’ to find Tony, who suffers from dementia and type 2 diabetes, ‘ironic’ after searching for ‘miles’.

Still, Remien said ‘it’s understandable because it’s a forest area, almost like a wooden ditch.’

“He’s been reported missing here a few times. We hope it’s the latter and they can come up with some sort of game plan,” Remien continues, adding that once found, Tony was “flown to a nearby hospital,” Prisma Health.

Remien continues: ‘We know that he was severely dehydrated. We hope for the best and that with some quick medical attention he can get back on his feet.’

According to ACSO, he was eventually “flown to a nearby hospital.”

To track down Tony, Remien added that they used “drones, even horses, with fangs, with two helicopters” and even an Air 1 helicopter.

‘[We were] searching the terrain, the sky, the water, all the different ways you can search, a practical effort’, she adds. “This would be day three and this was the most critical day due to his history with both dementia and diabetes, so it’s obviously worrisome to miss your meds and be without water for so long.”

On Sunday, ACSO posted on Facebook that Tony had been last seen “wearing camouflage pants, a green shirt, black shoes and a Los Angeles baseball cap.”

Over the weekend, his cousin, Chadwick, posthumously won a Creative Arts Emmy this Saturday, two years after his tragic death from cancer at just 43 years old.

He received the award for his voice-over for the Marvel cartoon What If…?, in which he played the role of Black Panther that made him a global star.

His widow Taylor Simone Leonard accepted the award and stated, according to Deadline, “Chad would be so honored and I am honored on his behalf.”

He recorded his lines for What If…? in four sessions before his death. “In retrospect, it’s very moving,” Marvel boss Kevin Feige told Emmy Magazine.