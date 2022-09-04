Chadwick Boseman WINS posthumous Creative Arts Emmy for voiceover on Marvel cartoon What If…?

Chadwick Boseman posthumously won a Creative Arts Emmy this Saturday, two years after his tragic death from cancer at just 43 years old.

He received the award for his voice-over for the Marvel cartoon What If…?, in which he played the role of Black Panther that made him a global star.

His widow Taylor Simone Leonard accepted the award and according to Deadline declared, “Chad would be so honored and I am honored on his behalf.”

Boseman died last Sunday two years ago with his wife by his side, after a four-year battle with colon cancer that he kept a secret from the public.

Black Panther had a sequel in the works at the time, and the movie that was eventually made excluded his character instead of recasting it.

He recorded his lines for What If…? in four sessions before his death. “In retrospect, it’s very moving,” Marvel boss Kevin Feige told Emmy Magazine.

“When I heard that Chad had been nominated,” his widow said from the podium on Saturday: “I started thinking about everything that was happening in the world and our world and I was so in awe of his commitment and dedication and what a beautiful moment that one of the last things he would work on was something so important to him and to the world, but also something new.’

She added: “You can’t understand your purpose unless you ask what if? What if the universe conspires in my favor? What if it’s me?’

Boseman and Leonard, a singer, started dating in 2015, and four years later, rumors started swirling that they were engaged.

However, the fact that they were married didn’t leak to the public until his family dropped the bomb in their shocking statement announcing Boseman’s death.

“He died at his home, with his wife and family by his side,” the family said. “The family thanks you for your love and prayers and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

His death left his fans like a bolt from the blue and caused a huge outpouring of mourning among his admirers, both inside and outside the industry.

Boseman’s acclaimed performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, an August Wilson adaptation starring Viola Davis, was nominated for a slew of awards.

Despite some fans’ expectations that his death would earn him an Oscar, the award eventually went to Anthony Hopkins for The Father.

Boseman did win a Golden Globe for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom at a ceremony that happened to fall six months after his death.

His widow accepted the award virtually on his behalf and burst into tears as she gave an emotional speech.

“And I don’t have his words,” she said, “but we must take every moment to celebrate those we love, so thank you HFPA for this opportunity to do just that.”

The movie star died without a will and Leonard has split his $2.3 million estate equally with his parents Leroy and Carolyn Boseman.