CF Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

MONTREAL — After heartbreakingly missing the Major League Soccer playoffs last season, CF Montreal won’t be as stressed this year after booking their postseason trip a month ago.

However, they will have the chance to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and get a crucial first round bye when they face Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon.

That said, skipping the first round was often a poisonous apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016, only two teams that took advantage of that top ranking have advanced to the Conference Final.

“There have been teams in the past that struggled with the bye, but whatever the case, I think it will be fine and we will prepare well no matter what,” said Kamal Miller. to be this position. and it says a lot about the work we’ve done all season.”

A win alone won’t secure Montreal’s (9-9-5) position at the top of the East as they also need Philadelphia Union to drop points at home against Toronto FC. Philadelphia comes into action over the weekend with 64 points, two more than Montreal.

After securing their place in the playoffs earlier this week, Miami (14-13-6) now has the chance to secure first-round home advantage after excellent form. They have won four in a row, scoring ten goals off the back of a rejuvenated Gonzalo Higuaín who scored six on that run.

Miami comes in fifth on the weekend with 48 points, two behind the New York Red Bulls and two ahead of Cincinnati.

“He’s an exemplary personality both on and off the field. He’s a great competitor and what he’s done this season, I take my hat off to him,” said Montreal head coach Wilfried Nancy of Higuain, announcing that he that would do. retire at the end of the season.

“They are not easy to play against and they (Miami) are confident at home, so expect a good game and a great spectacle.”

The matchup will be a battle between the best home team and the best road team in MLS, with Miami winning 10 of their last 13 as hosts. On the other hand, Montreal is one win away from breaking the league record for most away wins in a single season, with an astonishing 32 points in the process.

Kick-off at DRV PNK Parl is scheduled at 2.30 pm