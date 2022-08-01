Cesc Fabregas: Former Arsenal and Chelsea star completes shock move to Serie B side Como

Cesc Fabregas has completed a surprise move to Serie B side Como.

The 35-year-old signed a two-year contract and was released on a free transfer after his contract with France’s Monaco expired in June.

“It is an honor and a pleasure to become a member of Como 1907,” said Fabregas. “I have been very lucky to have been able to play for the best clubs throughout my career. Como is no exception. After lengthy conversations with Mirwan, Dennis and Charlie, they explained in detail one of the most exciting and ambitious projects in football.

Fabregas is excited about playing in such a beautiful setting in Northern Italy

The Spaniard is Como’s first major signing and they aim to be in Serie A in three years’ time

“That’s why I want to build a long-term future here, not only on the pitch, but also off it. I believed in the vision from the very first moment and decided to invest personally to be part of the bigger picture.

“I can’t wait to get on the field and play for the fans in such a beautiful environment. The tradition, infrastructure and desire that the owners have to take this club to the next level is inspiring. I can’t wait to get started.’

Como filed for bankruptcy in 2016 and was only re-established when a new company took over the club in 2017.

They were thrown into the Serie D amateur division that same year, before being acquired by London-based company SENT Entertainment in April 2019.

Shortly afterwards they brought in ex-Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise and as their current sole manager he reportedly played a big part in convincing Fabregas to join.

Wise said: ‘It gives us great pleasure to introduce and bring such a humble, respectful man to our football club. A player who has done so much in football and will now be an essential part of our ambitious plans for Como 1907.

“We built from the ground up to get to this position and make sure the chemistry is right. A player of the caliber and experience is essential to our three-year plan to get into Serie A. It’s where we belong and what our fans deserve. Welcome Cesc.’

Dennis Wise joined Como in 2019 and has been tasked with bringing the club back to Serie A

Fabregas will not only play in the beautiful surroundings of Northern Italy, but he will also put on a fresh new kit.

Fashion designer Didit Hediprasetyo joined Como so that the proceeds from the sale of shirts can go to various restoration projects in Como, with each donation leading to a credit towards the purchase of the kit.

With the local community in mind, Como plans to break the trend of releasing a new kit every two seasons and plans to create kits that will last five years.

“Football uniforms and merchandise have become a significant source of income for sports teams everywhere, but at the same time, it can also be a burden for parents whose kids expect to buy the latest design every year. We want to make sure that is not the case at our club. We want to help the community.

Como aims to have their kits last for five years so fans don’t have to pay as much

“We are convinced that as the club rebuilds, we should also help the local community thrive. This initiative is a small step towards a lasting and hopefully fruitful relationship between us and the people of Como.’ said Mirwan Suwarso, an official representative of the property group.

Fabregas is undoubtedly a great asset to the club and the midfielder brings a wealth of experience to a second-tier club in the winter of a stellar career.

The former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona man has won 13 major trophies in club football, including the Premier League, FA Cup, La Liga and Europa League.

He played 110 times for Spain and twice won the European Championship and the World Cup.