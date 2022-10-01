Cesc Fabregas and Rio Ferdinand heap praise on Arsenal defender William Saliba after Tottenham win

Cesc Fabregas and Rio Ferdinand praised William Saliba after the Arsenal defender impressed again in The Gunners’ 3-1 win over Tottenham.

Arsenal signed Saliba in 2019 for £27 million after the Frenchman excelled as a youngster at Saint-Etienne.

Last season, however, he was loaned out to France for three consecutive seasons at Saint-Etienne, Nice and Marseille, where he was voted Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year.

This meant he had to wait three years for his Arsenal debut, but Saliba has excelled since returning to the club.

The 21-year-old has played seven times and scored twice, while also breaking into the French team, winning seven caps for his country.

And, after a confident appearance in dealing with Harry Kane in the North London derby, former Arsenal star Fabregas was full of praise for Saliba.

“The man of the match could have been several players,” he told BT Sport after the game.

‘I would like to name someone who was so good, but no one mentioned him because he made it look so easy – Saliba.

“This boy was in France for three years and I’ve been watching him closely. I was tipped off by an Arsenal scout three years ago when I was playing St Etienne for Monaco about this boy they wanted to sign.

“That night he was the best player on the field. He could be Arsenal’s centre-back for the next 15-20 years.”

Meanwhile, Ferdinand could hardly hide his excitement at the young centre-back’s performance, praising Saliba’s ‘calmness’.

He said, “What impressed me was his composure. He is very strong and mobile, but he was the most controlled central defender on the pitch today, especially on the Arsenal side.

“How many times did he come out with the ball when he was under pressure? He was calm and showed composure beyond his years.

“He had to be very patient (waiting three years for his debut) and show character to go away and prove himself and he’s already become a bit of a fan favorite.”

Arsenal’s win over their arch-rivals extends their lead at the top of the table to four points ahead of the rest of their Premier League games.