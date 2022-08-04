Cesar Azpilicueta will STAY at Chelsea this summer with the Spaniard considering a new two-year deal

Cesar Azpilicueta’s decision to stay at Chelsea deprives Xavi of the defender he wanted most to build his new look at Barcelona.

The Spain international, who turns 33 at the end of this month, was one of the first players the Barca coach called last December as he tried to organize the January arrivals to save the club’s season.

The desire to bring him in has remained this summer with Azpilicueta destined to play as a right-back, while also offering Xavi the chance to play with a back three and even provide cover for Jordi Alba as a left-back.

Cesar Azpilicueta has been hugely influential for Chelsea since his arrival in the summer of 2012

It’s a huge boost for boss Thomas Tuchel who already has to rebuild his defense unit

Xavi is also eager to strengthen the character of his team. He wants experienced, battle-hardened winners and, as with Robert Lewandowski, he saw those qualities in the Spain international.

Azpilicueta told Xavi last December that as Chelsea captain he would not leave them midway through the season, but this summer he was open to a transfer if something could be arranged between the two clubs.

Before Roman Abramovich sold the club, Azpilicueta was confident that he would be free to leave, despite playing enough games last season to automatically renew his contract.

The defender has been linked with a move to Barça, with Xavi keen to add his experience

That willingness on behalf of Chelsea changed when Todd Boehly came in and Marina Granovskaia left.

Boehly felt he couldn’t let his captain leave before he took charge, at least not without a new arrival from a big name.

Chelsea knew they were putting Azpilicueta’s price out of Barcelona’s reach when they pasted him a £10m ticket.

Their determination not to sell was cemented as they let defenders leave the club and miss out on replacements – none more than Jules Kunde who came to Barcelona despite Chelsea’s offer that satisfied Sevilla.

Chelsea’s new co-owner Todd Boehly felt he couldn’t let his captain leave this summer

At Barcelona, ​​there was still hope that they could do business with Chelsea by including him in a deal for Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong or Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, but the tactics failed.

And while Azpilicueta was open to joining Xavi, he had never been more eager to leave Chelsea to position himself against the club as Lewandowski had at Bayern Munich.

His family is very settled in London and happy to have them stay and the player himself is happy with the result. He wanted the problem solved before the start of the season.

He signs a two-year contract and Barcelona are going back to the drawing board when it comes to getting an option on the right-back. before their season starts on August 13.