CES 2023: Smart insole for high heels eases foot pain

A smart insole makes wearing high heels more comfortable and can potentially reduce the risk of long-term health problems.

The insole, made by the Italian company GAIT-TECH, cushions the impact while walking and distributes the pressure over the foot.

It is built into the stiletto during the production phase, so it is not visible and does not flutter awkwardly underfoot.

The shoe design was created by Italian shoe designer Diego Dolcini, who previously collaborated with brands such as Balmain, Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci.

The solution, which is integrated into the insole of high heels during the production phase, cushions impact and redistributes pressure to make high heels more comfortable while preserving the design

High heels can cause long-term damage to the feet Wearing high heels can cause stress fractures, low back pain, pinched nerves, muscle pain, heel deformity and many more problems. Many of the problems are caused by the increased pressure that high heels put on the ball of the foot – specifically the metatarsal bones. The higher the heel, the greater the pressure. Some of the most common symptoms people experience when wearing high heels are leg pain, foot pain, and back pain.

The solution will be presented this week at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, although it’s unclear when shoes with the insole will go on sale and how much they will cost.

According to the Capri-based company, its “biomechanical innovation,” made from recycled polymer, will improve women’s health, relieve pain and prevent injuries.

It is already known that wearing high heels for too long can cause stress fractures, lower back pain, pinched nerves, muscle pain, heel deformity and more.

“Heeled shoes have always represented the best in image, sensuality and femininity,” said Andrea Goldoni, co-founder and CEO of GAIT-TECH.

“But at the same time, they have always been synonymous with discomfort and pain when worn for a long period of time.

“The GAIT-TECH insole solution provides an experience of comfort and balance never felt before in heels, enabling women to wear shoes with better cushioning and less pain.”

The insole not only relieves pain in parts of the foot, but also ensures that the glutes and abdomen become ‘less swollen and tightened’ by giving the wearer an ‘active and dynamic gait pattern’.

GAIT-TECH says it is the first company to integrate such a device into the insole of high heels during the production phase without compromising on “design and stylistic aspects”

The shoe design was created by Italian shoe designer Diego Dolcini (pictured), who previously worked with brands such as Balmain, Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci

GAIT-TECH claims to be the first company to integrate such a device into the insole of high heels during the production phase without compromising on ‘design and stylistic aspects’.

It has received an international patent from the Italian Patent and Trademark Office and has also been certified by Roberto Bevoni from the Orthopedic Institute Rizzoli Bologna.

According to GAIT-TECH, about 70 percent of women between the ages of 18 and 68 say they wear high heels, but in doing so “sacrifice their health over their aesthetics.”

High heels place all of the wearer’s weight on the front of the foot, putting extreme pressure on the ends of the metatarsal bones and the joints between the toes and feet.

This increases the risk of stress fractures and neuromas — the thickening of tissue around a nerve in the foot — among other possible injuries.

The insole is made to redistribute this increased load over the metatarsals, making the work of the 1st and 5th metatarsals more effective and reducing the pressure of the load above the other three.

There have already been a number of studies that identified health risks associated with wearing heels for long periods of time.

While wearing heels initially strengthens ankle muscles, the same muscles are weakened over the long term, leading to injuries, according to a 2015 study led by experts at the University of North Carolina.

Previous studies have suggested that high heels can lead to problems such as hammer toes (where the toes become permanently bent), muscle fatigue and osteoarthritis (‘wear and tear’ on the joints).

Despite the emerging health risks, calls to introduce a new law banning companies from telling women to wear high heels at work were rejected by the UK government in 2017.

The issue was debated in parliament following a petition from English actress Nicola Thorp, who was sacked as a broadcast receptionist in London after she refused to wear high heels.

Law firm Paris Smith advises employers to “think about the health and safety implications” of any dress code.

High heels are often a symbol of aesthetic power and carry the image of seduction and femininity Study from 2017 found by researchers at the University of Minho.

