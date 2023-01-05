CES 2023: Bizarre $500 ‘smartwatch’ doesn’t have a clock

A bizarre $500 “smartwatch” has a gemstone dial instead of an interactive touchscreen display and doesn’t tell the time.

Described as an ‘awareable’ rather than a wearable, Nowatch is the creation of a company of the same name based in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

When strapped to the wrist, the Nowatch reads stress, temperature, heart rate, movement and sleep patterns – but knowing the time is of no use to you.

However, it offers an alternative for smartwatch fans who get overstimulated and stressed by bright screens with constant notifications.

The Nowatch wearable device is on display at CES Unveiled ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 3, 2023

What is NoWatch? Nowatch is a “smartwatch” in the sense that it is strapped to the wrist, but it does not tell the time. Instead, it reads stress, temperature, heart rate, movement, sleep patterns and more. Nowatch is the first device on the market that monitors a person’s levels of cortisol, the primary stress hormone. Higher levels of cortisol are associated with difficulty concentrating, weight gain, insomnia and heart disease. Instead of a traditional clock face, the ‘dial’ is a hand-carved gemstone.

Nowatch is just one of thousands of new gadgets on display at CES 2023 in Las Vegas that shows off futuristic technology.

That’s what CEO and co-founder Hylke Muntinga said Tech Crunch at CES that the watch was designed after he was diagnosed with a genetic disease in 2019.

Pseudoxanthoma elasticum, or PXE, causes connective tissue changes in some parts of the body and can cause people to lose their vision.

‘Two and a half years ago I found out that I am going blind due to a rare disease called PXE,’ says Muntinga.

That was a wake-up call to not get lost in distractions. I must live now.’

He launched his company in 2020 and designed the Nowatch device together with his co-founder, Timothée Manschot, and the Dutch company Philips.

Nowatch doesn’t tell users what time it is because the inventors believe that a screen only adds to feelings of stress.

The ‘dial’ is a hand-cut, ‘ethically sourced’ gemstone, giving it the appearance of a piece of jewelery while also having hidden body-tracking capabilities.

The gems are removable so users can swap them for another one if they fancy a change for the day.

Hylke Muntinga, CEO and co-founder of Nowatch, said the watch was designed after he was diagnosed with a genetic disease, pseudoxanthoma elasticum, or PXE.

Described as an ‘awareable’ rather than a wearable, Nowatch is the creation of a Dutch company of the same name

Nowatch has interchangeable face gems to change its appearance, as well as biotech capabilities, including a health tracker that measures stress, heart rate, sleep, and movement

CES 2023: Withings unveils a smart device you can pee on You can now stick a smart device in your toilet that monitors your metabolic and reproductive health when you pee on it. Known for its smartwatches, Withings has branched out with its latest product called the U-Scan, which was unveiled this week at CES in Las Vegas. It’s a “miniaturized health lab that sits in every toilet bowl,” sending the results to an app on your phone. read more

The technology can sense ‘electrodermal activity’ – changes in the skin’s resistance to electrical current based on sweat gland activity, which can be a sign of stress.

Electrodermal activity can change due to the state of our sweat glands, with even a small difference reflecting a change in our emotional state.

An algorithm then analyzes the data and alerts the wearer via a subtle vibration to alert them that they may need to relax.

Nowatch is also the first device on the market that monitors a person’s levels of cortisol, the primary stress hormone.

Cortisol and skin conductance are both direct results of stressors and are therefore related, although skin conductance is an immediate response, while the effects of cortisol occur 25-60 minutes later.

Such insights obtained by the watch are displayed in real time on a companion smartphone app for both iOS and Android.

According to the World Health Organization, stress is the biggest health challenge of the 21st century.

The American Psychological Association also estimates that stress-related health problems cost $300 billion annually.

The device’s “dial” is a hand-cut, “ethically sourced” gemstone, giving it the appearance of a piece of jewelry, while also having its hidden body-tracking capabilities. These gems are removable so users can swap them for another one if they fancy a change

Muntinga’s company claims his watch can help with “mindfulness” — paying more attention to the moment and providing a drug-free method of reducing stress.

“Nowatch allows users to tap into many of the benefits of mindfulness and chart their progress and physical health,” the company says.

“We have replaced the traditional dial with old stones, celebrating the belief that the time is now.

“And inside, the world’s most advanced biotechnology quietly tracks your mental and physical health, providing real-time feedback on how to restore balance.”

Nowatch will go on sale in the first half of 2023, starting at $499 or £499.

Read more CES stories here…

Withings unveils a smart device that you can urinate on to monitor your health

Sony unveils its prototype electric vehicle called Afeela

Arnold Schwarzenegger takes the stage for BMW keynote