Cereal crops and fish used in animal feed could provide food for a BILLION people, study suggests

Environmental scientists have calculated that we give away enough food to animals to stop a billion people from starving.

Grains and fish suitable for human consumption are used to feed livestock and could conceivably be replaced by by-products from our current food systems.

Researchers from Aalto University in Finland found that simple changes to the current composition of animal feed could provide up to 13 percent more calories for humans.

This would not involve increased use of natural resources or major dietary changes, simply using what we currently discard as waste.

Lead author Dr. Vilma Sandström said: ‘We will have to reorganize the food system so that the industries and producers with by-products can find the livestock and aquaculture producers who need them.

“And some of the by-products have to be processed before they can be used as feed.”

“I don’t think there is any serious problem with doing this,” she added.

‘What we are proposing is already being done to a certain extent and in some areas, so it is not something that needs to be developed from scratch.’

Currently, about a third of grain production is used as animal feed, and about a quarter of fish caught are not used to feed humans.

The researchers would investigate the potential of using crop residues and food by-products in the feed used for livestock farming and aquaculture instead.

If possible, it would free up the natural resources of grain and fish to feed people directly.

Millions around the world currently face the threat of famine or malnutrition, which will only increase with climate change and extreme weather events.

The team analyzed the flow of food and animal feed, as well as their by-products, through the global food production system.

The by-products of the food system included sugar beet, citrus pulp, crop residues and fish and livestock waste.

They then identified ways to shift these flows to produce a better result by substituting materials fit for human use with the byproducts.

Dr. Matti Kummu, a senior lecturer in global water and food issues, said: ‘This was the first time anyone has collected food and feed flows in this detail globally, from both terrestrial and aquatic systems, and combined them.

‘It lets us understand how much of the food by-products and residues are already in use, which was the first step in determining the untapped potential.’

Their results, published today in Natural foodrevealed that between 10 and 26 percent of total grain production could be diverted from animal feed to human consumption.

The same applies to 17 million tonnes of fish – about 11 percent of the current supply.

Depending on the exact scenario, the gains in food supply would be 6 to 13 percent in terms of caloric content and 9 to 15 percent in terms of protein content.

“That might not sound like much, but it’s food for up to about a billion people,” said Dr. Sandstrom.

Previous research from the group has shown that halving food loss and waste would increase the food supply by around 12 per cent.

“Combined with using by-products as feed, that would be about a quarter more food,” said Dr. Cumin.

The proposal is not without challenges; for example, some of the changes, such as feeding crop residues to livestock, will lead to a decrease in livestock productivity.

The researchers accounted for this factor in their analysis, which still led to the positive results.

Another challenge is that the human edible food used today in livestock production and aquaculture is different from the food people are used to.

Some of the corn varieties are of lower quality than we currently eat, and the fish used in fishmeal tend to be small and bony, so they are not popular with consumers.

But overcoming these obstacles can result in significant gains.

“We just need to adjust the current system and increase the scope of this practice,” said Dr. Cumin.