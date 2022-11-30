Ceramic ‘igloos’ could keep African penguins cool and cozy

This article was originally featured on Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com.

South African scientists discovered that ceramic nest boxes could protect endangered African penguins against climate change.

The seabirds used to lay their eggs in burrows that were dug into layers of centuries-old excrement. In the 1800s, however, the majority of the guano was taken up by traders and exported to the United Kingdom for fertilizer. Many penguins have nestled in open areas, exposing them to heatstroke, and their eggs to predators and desiccation. Shaun Welman (Nelson Mandela University) is a zoologist who has observed penguins with their eyes closed, their heads down, and their beaks open in the scorching midday heat. He believes this is to protect their eggs.

Penguins are able to overheat because of their ability to heat up in frigid waters. Penguins often move out of their nests in order to cool down in the ocean, but without proper burrows, their eggs are left unprotected.

“We’ve now put this entire species at risk of extinction, essentially because of human exploitation and greed,” Welman says.

The African penguin population is now a fraction of what it was in 1900. There are only 48,000 birds left, compared to three million.

The African Penguin Nest Project is a group of conservationists and researchers who seem to have found a solution. Over the past four years, the team has designed and deployed more than 1,500 handmade ceramic nest boxes in five penguin colonies including Bird Island, located in Algoa Bay, an area that is home to nearly half of the world’s remaining African penguins.

In South Africa, double-walled ceramic nests outperform cement and fiberglass models—as well as natural guano burrows—for keeping African penguins cool. Kevin Graham/African Penguin Nest Project

A new study coauthored by Welman shows that the ceramic design provides the best nests on Bird Island. The artificial nests are even cooler than the penguin’s own guano burrows, a tiny number of which still survive.

Lorien Pichegru (the acting director of NMU’s Institute for Coastal and Marine Research) and Welman discovered that older artificial nests made from cement can become too hot. Inside, temperatures at times exceeded 40 °C and occasionally even 50 °C, putting eggs at risk of overheating. Pichegru has also found dangerously high temperatures inside fiberglass nests.

The new ceramic nests kept the birds cool, consisting of two molded shells made from gray fabric, soaked in a clay slurry, and then fitted together to resemble a small igloo.

The ceramic nests remained around 1 °C lower than a penguin’s resting body temperature of 37.6 °C, while humidity stayed above a comfortable 70 percent. The nests were so effective, Welman says, that “if adults had to abandon nests for whatever reason, the eggs would never be at any risk of overheating.”

The new nests can make a significant difference even in milder conditions. In a separate experiment, on a sunny 25 °C day, the African Penguin Nest Project team logged temperatures of nearly 51 °C on the ground outside a ceramic nest box and just 23 °C inside.

It was impossible to find a viable artificial nest soon enough, as it seems that African penguins are more sensitive than previously believed to the direct sunlight. On Bird Island, Welman and Pichegru saw birds panting in an effort to cool down in temperatures as low as 22 °C. Climate change means that birds nesting on exposed areas are more likely to be affected by dangerous conditions.

Christina Hagen, BirdLife South Africa’s spokesperson, said that the results showed ceramic nests could be a useful conservation tool. “Finding effective conservation solutions is vital given the dire status of the African penguin population,” she says.

The main threat to African penguins is overfishing of anchovy and sardines, the seabirds’ favored prey. Conservationists and scientists are urging the South African government not to allow commercial fishing in six African penguin breeding colonies. This will ensure that populations recover. However, without protection from land-based predators and rising temperatures these efforts may not be sufficient. These seabirds may have a fighting chance with ceramic nests.

