CEOS must have managed diverse teams to be deserving of promotion, AMP Capital chair says

An Asian woman who chairs a board of directors has suggested that anyone who has not led a diverse team does not deserve to be CEO.

Ming Long, the Malaysian-born chairman of AMP Capital Funds Management, told an ANZ podcast that she would not approve of anyone running a business unless they could prove they had previously led a multi-ethnic team.

“Maybe, hopefully in a leadership position in an organization like ANZ, you’ll run into directors like me who will ask you, ‘Have you led different teams in your career? Because if you haven’t, why would I ever appoint you as CEO?” she said.

Ms Long, who is also chair of the Diversity Council of Australia, said managing diversity is a prerequisite for successfully running a large business – arguing that fighting racism in the workplace was no longer enough.

“Unfortunately, because an organization like ANZ is large and complex and very different people within it, and if you haven’t learned how to lead a diverse team, then you probably don’t have the right skills to run an organization like ANZ.”

ANZ chief economist Richard Yetsenga, a white man who interviewed her for the podcast, agreed.

“One hundred percent,” he said.

Ms. Long also suggested that a manager should not only be against racism, but also be an anti-racist, using a term from the American Critical Race Theory, based on the idea that racism is systemic and embedded in society.

“Being non-racist in Australia is longer enough now,” she said.

“We’ve tried to be non-racist, but what we really need in Australia is to be anti-racist and for people to stand up and be against racism and actively work against racism because what we’ve found is that we’re non-racist.” to be. racist is pretty passive.

“It doesn’t require courage from you, it requires you not to enter the arena and join the conversation.”

The diversity advocate, who is also the first Asian woman to lead an S&P/ASX200-listed company, said it is harder for minorities to succeed in their careers.

‘That is the reality of the lives of so many racially marginalized people in Australia,’ said Ms Long.

“It’s been harder for them and we really need to do something.”

The accountant with a law degree said workplaces often favored white stereotypes.

“In Australia I would say we live in a world where being white – Western, Anglo-Celtic – is the status quo and it is,” she said.

“It’s taken for granted, and I think subconsciously we also see that whiteness or Western approach or Anglo-Celtic approach is superior to other racial identities or customs.”

Ming Long is in the second photo from right with Diversity Council of Australia director Lisa Annese, far left

Ms. Long argued that race had been a factor in promotions in the workplace.

“Whether consciously or unconsciously in our decision-making, yes, we – even me – have been racist,” she said.

However, she cautioned against the idea that someone automatically deserved a promotion because they belonged to a minority group — suggesting that diversity of demographics was more important than diversity of opinion.

“It doesn’t matter how diverse you are, if your values ​​don’t fit the organization, then that’s not diversity,” she said.

‘Is it diversity to put a climate denier on the board?

“If you’re a diverse person, you’re not automatically entitled to leadership positions — I’ve seen some people assume they’re entitled to promotion just because they’re diverse, and they’re different, but that’s never been the case. ‘