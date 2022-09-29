CEO told staff to ‘bring your pets and kids’ to the office and work through Hurricane Ian

<!–

A CEO of a company based in Florida where Hurricane Ian is hitting asked her employees to bring their pets and children to work and invited them to stay the night because she wanted to “have a good end of the quarter.”

Employees of PostcardMania, a Clearwater-based marketing company, were encouraged to attend a Zoom call in which CEO and founder Joy Gendusa made some comments.

But those who might have anticipated being sent home early in light of the hurricane sweeping through the state were disappointed.

Instead, employees were invited into the office where others would “start inflating those air mattresses” when the hurricane hit.

Shortly after, a post appeared on the company’s Instagram showing the company’s announcement that it would close its offices on Wednesday and Thursday, but not before social media comments were flooded criticizing the CEO’s call.

PostcardMania founder and CEO Joy Gendusa encouraged employees of her Florida-based company to come and work in the office with their children and pets because she wanted “a good end of the term.” Pictured: Gendusa poses with her dog and company mascot Lulu at her Clearwater office.

“It’s really not going to be that scary,” said Gendusa, who said he didn’t want to stop production because he wants “to have a great end of the quarter.”

Gendusa has lived in the area for 33 years and “the media always makes it worse than ever,” he reportedly said.

Any time they plan a disaster, he reportedly said, “it’s always a burger of nothing.”

She appears to have claimed that the office building would protect them from the hurricane, calling it “probably the safest place to be in Florida.”

“My house was built in 1925 and it’s still standing,” the CEO allegedly explained, assuring her employees that the storm would probably pass.

Gendusa made the call on Monday, but the transcript recently surfaced after employees at the marketing company allegedly leaked the comments to journalist Jonah Furman, who posted them on Twitter.

By Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned of deaths after footage showed entire homes destroyed by high winds and residents fleeing for safety.

Biden declared a “major disaster” in Florida early Thursday. The cleanup bill will cost billions.

Images show almost darkness in the eye of the storm, a category 4 hurricane

“There’s no business worth sacrificing for,” said one PostcardMania employee, speaking to washington post. ‘I wouldn’t give my life [or my belongings] for any company.

Nearly two million homes and businesses across the state lost power early this morning.

Hurricane Ian made landfall on mainland Florida after killing residents in Cuba, with slightly decreased winds peaking at 145 mph.

The storm’s maximum wind speeds put it just shy of a Category 5 designation on the Saffir-Simpson scale, the maximum rating.

DeSantis said Ian had generated life-threatening storm surges, wind-driven waves of seawater that rush along the coast, as high as 12 feet in some places.

Forecasters also warned of intense thunderstorms and possible tornadoes.

The firm later said on Instagram that it would transition its building into a hurricane shelter, while its remote staff delivered communications.

PostalMania did not respond to MailOnline’s request for comment before publication.

The ship is partially submerged in a marina after Hurricane Ian hit Florida on September 29.