CEO told staff to ‘bring your pets and kids’ to the office and work through Hurricane Ian
A CEO of a company based in Florida where Hurricane Ian is hitting asked her employees to bring their pets and children to work and invited them to stay the night because she wanted to “have a good end of the quarter.”
Employees of PostcardMania, a Clearwater-based marketing company, were encouraged to attend a Zoom call in which CEO and founder Joy Gendusa made some comments.
But those who might have anticipated being sent home early in light of the hurricane sweeping through the state were disappointed.
Instead, employees were invited into the office where others would “start inflating those air mattresses” when the hurricane hit.
Shortly after, a post appeared on the company’s Instagram showing the company’s announcement that it would close its offices on Wednesday and Thursday, but not before social media comments were flooded criticizing the CEO’s call.
PostcardMania founder and CEO Joy Gendusa encouraged employees of her Florida-based company to come and work in the office with their children and pets because she wanted “a good end of the term.” Pictured: Gendusa poses with her dog and company mascot Lulu at her Clearwater office.
“It’s really not going to be that scary,” said Gendusa, who said he didn’t want to stop production because he wants “to have a great end of the quarter.”
Gendusa has lived in the area for 33 years and “the media always makes it worse than ever,” he reportedly said.
Any time they plan a disaster, he reportedly said, “it’s always a burger of nothing.”
She appears to have claimed that the office building would protect them from the hurricane, calling it “probably the safest place to be in Florida.”
“My house was built in 1925 and it’s still standing,” the CEO allegedly explained, assuring her employees that the storm would probably pass.
Gendusa made the call on Monday, but the transcript recently surfaced after employees at the marketing company allegedly leaked the comments to journalist Jonah Furman, who posted them on Twitter.
By Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned of deaths after footage showed entire homes destroyed by high winds and residents fleeing for safety.
Biden declared a “major disaster” in Florida early Thursday. The cleanup bill will cost billions.
Images show almost darkness in the eye of the storm, a category 4 hurricane
“There’s no business worth sacrificing for,” said one PostcardMania employee, speaking to washington post. ‘I wouldn’t give my life [or my belongings] for any company.
Nearly two million homes and businesses across the state lost power early this morning.
Hurricane Ian made landfall on mainland Florida after killing residents in Cuba, with slightly decreased winds peaking at 145 mph.
The storm’s maximum wind speeds put it just shy of a Category 5 designation on the Saffir-Simpson scale, the maximum rating.
DeSantis said Ian had generated life-threatening storm surges, wind-driven waves of seawater that rush along the coast, as high as 12 feet in some places.
Forecasters also warned of intense thunderstorms and possible tornadoes.
The firm later said on Instagram that it would transition its building into a hurricane shelter, while its remote staff delivered communications.
PostalMania did not respond to MailOnline’s request for comment before publication.
The ship is partially submerged in a marina after Hurricane Ian hit Florida on September 29.
Full transcript from PostcardMania founder and CEO Joy Gendusa
‘Hi guys! Can you hear? Say “Hello” to Dani! They were driving. Here’s the deal, I guess a hurricane is coming. I have lived in this area for 33 years and the media always makes it much worse than ever. Obviously we have to plan for a disaster and expect a hamburger for nothing. So if it’s really windy and you’re uncomfortable driving on the Causeway, we’ll figure out how to get you to work from home, but personally I’m not afraid of this.
‘If you’re new to town and you’re like “Oh no! It’s a hurricane!” It’s not going to be that bad, I promise. But there are evacuation zones. Even Zach’s apartment is an evacuation apartment and it’s on top of a giant hill from the water. Nothing is going to happen there. I live a block down [sic] from the water but on top of a buff.
‘My house was built in 1925 and is still standing. So here’s the thing, if you want to leave your home and they tell you to, and you feel like you have to and you have nowhere to go, PCM is probably the safest place to be in Florida.
‘Anyway, bring your pets, bring your kids, bring everyone to PCM and Jason can start blowing up those air mattresses if he needs to, been there, done that, everything will be fine. Obviously that you feel safe and comfortable is of the utmost importance, but honestly I want to continue to deliver and I want to have a good end of the quarter, and when it comes to nothing I don’t want it to be like “Great, everyone stopped producing because of the media and maybe It was going to be terrible.”
‘So let’s see. I think maybe it’s going to be bad on Wednesday afternoon. He won’t be around until then. Let’s follow the trail and we’ll keep you informed. We keep looking at the models every 5 minutes to see what’s going on, but I think it’s going to be a burger with nothing as usual. I cross my fingers, because that’s what I would like.
‘Anyway, raise your hand if you’re afraid of the hurricane. It’s not really going to be that scary, but if you’re scared, I get it. I also understand why you don’t raise your hand, because I just said it will be nothing. Honestly, if you don’t want to drive on the Causeway because of the wind, I understand, but I don’t think it’s a big deal.
‘So have a wonderful rest of your day, have a wonderful rest of your staff meeting. I’m going to go out of this Zoom and then click on the link so I can watch the staff meeting. Bye! Give up on me! Oh, it’s so nice of you to quit, those of you who did! Love you! Bye!’