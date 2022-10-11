CEO Scott Smith leaves Hockey Canada, entire Board steps down – Sportsnet.ca

Hockey Canada announced Tuesday that CEO Scott Smith, who has come under fire for how Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by two Canadian junior teams, has left the organization. All Hockey Canada board members have also agreed to step down “to make room for a new slate of directors.”

The announcement comes three days after Andrea Skinner, interim chairman of Hockey Canada’s board of directors, tendered her resignation.

While appearing at two parliamentary hearings convened to examine Hockey Canada’s response to allegations of gang assault by the 2003 and 2018 teams, Smith resisted calls from MPs from all four parties for his resignation.

“I am willing to take on this responsibility for change within our game,” Smith said during hearings in Ottawa on July 27, in response to a call to resign by committee member and Conservative MP John Nater. “I believe I have the experience to do it.”

However, after a third hearing in Ottawa turned controversial between Skinner and MPs from the Heritage committee responsible for some of the organization’s funding, calls for large-scale change grew louder.

Smith, 55, has been with Hockey Canada since 1995 as vice president and chief operating officer. He took over as president and CEO on July 1 from Tom Renney, who left the organization in a previously closed retirement.

Previously, Smith, a native of Bathurst, NB, was the Executive Director of the New Brunswick Amateur Hockey Association from 1991-95. He has a degree in Education from the University of New Brunswick.