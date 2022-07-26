CEO of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers buys staff more than 50,000 Mega Millions tickets

Raising Canes founder and CEO bought 50,000 Mega Millions tickets to give his employees the chance to win the $830 million prize in Tuesday’s drawing.

Todd Graves and co-CEO AJ Kumaran went to several gas stations Monday to buy one ticket per employee at Raising Cane’s. If one lottery ticket wins the jackpot, the money — which amounts to $480 million after taxes and deductions — is distributed among all employees in the company.

That means everyone would receive about $9,600 if one of the tickets won.

“We just wanted to have a little fun and maybe even a little money in the process,” Kumaran told DailyMail.com.

Graves and Kumaran spent nearly eight hours at the gas stations, personally purchasing the tickets with a bag full of cash.

Tuesday’s jackpot is the third largest in Mega Millions history and the fourth largest in US lottery history.

“It took us four different banks and about two hours to get all the money into a little bag and then go to two different gas stations and click the button there for about eight hours to get these tickets printed,” Kumaran said. he remembered the hot dog from the gas station he ate for lunch.

The pair had managed to get hold of the tickets for Tuesday’s draw after failing to meet Friday’s raffle deadline.

“Buying 50,000 lottery tickets is harder than you think,” Graves wrote on Twitter. “Hoping to share the winning jackpot with our 50,000 @RaisingCanes Crew.”

Graves shared a video of the tickets being printed on a machine with the caption, “POV: You just bought 50,000 Mega Millions tickets for your Raising Cane’s Crewmembers.”

Graves and Kumaran spent $100,000 on the lots that sell for $2 per lot. The estimated cash value for Tuesday’s draw is more than $480 million after taxes and impositions, according to the California Lottery website.

California Lottery announced Tuesday that the prize has risen from $810 million to $830 million.

‘Wow! #MegaMillions jackpot has risen again for tonight’s draw,” California Lottery wrote on Twitter. ‘The jackpot is rising and so is our excitement!’

Increasing Cane’s workforce currently exceeds 49,000 employees at 650 locations in the US and the Middle East. Kumaran said that if one of the tickets wins, everyone who works at the company will receive a share of the money.

However, Kumaran is unsure about how the company will distribute the funds.

“There’s a lot to figure out,” he said. ‘It’s virgin territory. I think there are some legal things we need to follow, so we’ll figure that out. Let’s see if we win.’

The $830 million winner will be chosen Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET. Kumaran said a team of about 25 people will be given a stack of tickets to scan immediately after.