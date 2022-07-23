CEO of Grocon, Daniel Grollo, is being sued by Bank of Queensland over home loan repayment

The CEO of a major construction company is being sued by one of Australia’s largest banks for allegedly failing to repay a $12 million loan.

Melbourne tycoon Daniel Grollo, CEO of real estate investment company Grocon, is embroiled in a lawsuit with Bank of Queensland in the Supreme Court of Victoria.

Earlier this month, the bank filed documents against Mr. Grollo alleging that he defaulted on his $12 million home loan repayments in February of last year.

Mr Grollo’s company, Grocon, was reportedly facing liquidation as he reportedly failed to pay his loan (pictured, a Grocon billboard)

Grollo’s creditors are now demanding that he repay the alleged remainder of the loan, valued at $2,995,522 plus interest.

Mr Grollo’s famed company, Grocon was responsible for the development of some of Melbourne’s most iconic buildings, including Melbourne’s Crown Towers, Eureka Tower and the Rialto Towers.

however, the Herald Sun reports at the time that Mr. Grollo allegedly failed to make his payment, his company was liquidated and allegedly held tens of millions of dollars to various creditors.

Bank of Queensland (above) alleges that Mr Grollo owes them $2,995,522 plus interest on the outstanding balance of his loan

“As a result of such defaults, the total amount owed by Grocon to the Bank under the loan became immediately due,” court documents obtained by the State Herald Sun.

The news comes just weeks after Mr Grollo filed a lawsuit against Infrastructure NSW.

He claims the government department withheld approval of Grocon projects in Barangaroo, located on Sydney Harbour, forcing the company to sell its investment properties for less than it was worth.

Mr Grollo narrowly avoided the liquidation of Grocon in May 2021 after the ATO and creditors of 88 failed companies accepted a financing arrangement that paid out small creditors and employees.