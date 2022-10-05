CEO of election software firm held on ID info theft charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The founder and CEO of a software company targeted by election deniers was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stealing data on polling station members in Los Angeles County.

Eugene Yu, 51, of Konnech Corporation was detained on suspicion of stealing personal identification information and computer hard drives. Other “digital evidence” was seized by investigators from the district attorney’s office, according to a statement from the office.

Local prosecutors will request his extradition to Michigan.

“We are continuing to find out the details of what we believe to be Mr. Yu’s wrongful detention by LA County authorities,” Konnech said in a statement that ended: LA County, and therefore cannot have been ‘stolen’ as suggested.”

Konnech is a small company based in East Lansing, Michigan. In 2020, it won a $2.9 million five-year contract with LA County for software to track election workers’ schedules, training, payroll and communications, according to county registrar recorder/county clerk, Dean C. Logan.

Konnech was required to keep the data in the United States and allow access only to citizens and permanent residents, but instead on servers in the People’s Republic of China, the DA’s office said.

The prosecutor’s statement did not specify what specific information was allegedly taken. But officials said it was just pollsters, not voting machines or vote counts, and the election results didn’t change.

“But security in all aspects of any election is essential so that we all have full confidence in the integrity of the electoral process,” prosecutor George Gascón said in a statement.

“With the midterm general election in 35 days, our focus remains on ensuring that the administration of this election is not disrupted,” said a statement from Dean C. Logan, LA County’s registrar recorder/county clerk.

Konnech previously said that all data of its American customers was on servers in the United States, the New York Times reported Monday.

The paper reported that Konnech and Yu, who were born in China, were the target of claims by election conspiracy theorists that the company had secret ties to the Chinese Communist Party and had provided information on 2 million pollsters.

There was no evidence to support those claims, but Yu received threats and went into hiding, the paper said.

Konnech also has contracts with Allen County, Indiana and DeKalb County in Georgia, according to the Times.

On its website, Konnech said it currently has 32 customers in North America.

