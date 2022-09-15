Centrelink warning: National Day of Mourning for the Queen will affect hours and service

<!–

Centrelink has revealed what customers need to do to receive their payments on time, as the agency will be closed on next week’s National Day of Mourning for the Queen’s death.

The agency warned that changes to payment and reporting date could catch Australians by surprise when Centrelink offices across the country close on Thursday 22 September to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“We want to help you make plans so you can still get paid,” Centrelink said.

Centrelink said Australians can use their online accounts through myGov to report income, preview reporting dates, change appointments, request documents and request prepayment.

‘You may have to declare your income earlier, so that we can pay you. We can pay you earlier,” Centrelink advised in response to the closure of its offices next Thursday, September 22, on the occasion of the Queen’s death.

If a person’s reporting date falls next Thursday, they can still report their income, or they can do it sooner, it advised.

‘Even if we are closed, you can still declare your income to us. However, if you do this on a public holiday, we will pay you after the public holiday,” the Centrelink website states.

“If you apply early during your grading period, you must indicate what you expect to be paid for your entire period.

You must also do this for any other changes that may affect your payment. If you make a mistake, you can correct your report within 14 days, or at the next report.

Centrelink warned customers they may need to report their weekly earnings or forecast earnings earlier than usual as reports will not be processed this Thursday during business hours

‘If you apply after your assessment period, we will pay you after you have registered with us.

“You may want to do this to ensure your income from employment or changes in your circumstances.”

For customers who are not required to report their income, payments advised by Centrelink will be made earlier.

‘We don’t postpone payments due to a holiday, but we may pay you earlier than usual. An early payment is your normal payment, just paid early.’

The Centrelink website has more information for customers with questions about the disruption of public holidays.