Centrelink rort: Brisbane mum Amanda Burman tried to scam tax office of $200,000

A 45-year-old stay-at-home mother on benefits failed in her efforts to “bleed” the government of more than half a million dollars.

But Amanda Jane Burman’s “stunning degree of dishonesty,” lasting more than a decade, allowed her to secure nearly $200,000, a Brisbane court has told.

As of age 31, Burman has filed 72 business activity statements for approximately four years, claiming GST refunds, for two entities that were not operating at the time.

A total of $501,596 was blocked by the Australian tax authorities, but she did receive $176,129.

Burman – who never worked – received a benefit from Centrelink at the time.

The serious long-term violation continued despite questions from the ATO, Brisbane District Court Judge William Everson said on Tuesday.

Between 2014 and 2016, Burman obtained $21,795 in income tax refunds by providing false tax return information to accountants.

She tried to claim another $3,691.

The now mother of five also got a $200,000 loan from a finance company in early 2019 by providing false documents about her mortgage to a broker.

Commonwealth Prosecutor Daniel Caruana said Burman engaged in a staggering degree of dishonesty while committing a spate of misdemeanors.

Regarding the attempted fraud of more than $500,000, Judge Everson said the offense involved “attempting to drain a lot of money, which is public money” for Burman’s own benefit.

He questioned inconsistencies in a psychological report, saying repeat offenders “tell everyone lies.”

The court heard that Burman gave birth to her first child at age 23, has not worked in any significant way and is currently the primary caregiver of four children.

Her only previous conviction has been for hindering or hindering a Commonwealth official for which she was given a good behavior bond in 2014.

Judge Everson said Burman’s IOUs and the vulnerability of some of her children were taken into account when pronouncing a sentence.

“The scale of the crime and the fact that you continued with it, even if inquiries from the Australian tax authorities would have warned you that what you were doing came to light is worrying,” he told her.

Burman was given a capital sentence of five years behind bars and must serve a 20-month non-parole period.

She has been ordered to pay a reparation payment of $197,924 to the Commonwealth.