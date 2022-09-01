Centrelink recipients in flood affected areas of Australia will have to start repaying their debts

<!–

Centrelink recipients in flood zones of the country will have to start repaying their debts.

Services Australia has taken a pause to support Australians living in parts of the country hit by natural disasters this year.

However, they have now decided that the breaks will be lifted, with refunds starting immediately after the break is lifted.

The date on which the refunds will restart depends on when the Centrelink receivers were affected by disaster.

People line up in front of a Centrelink office in Melbourne. Centrelink recipients will have to start repaying debts after a break in the flood zone

Members of the public watch as the Windsor Bridge is submerged under the swollen Hawkesbury River, in Windsor, northwest of Sydney, on July 4.

Some will be required to repay immediately, while others will have a different repayment schedule.

“The date your refunds begin will depend on the event you were affected by,” said Services Australia.

If you were hit by a disaster from January to February this year, Services Australia will let you know when your refunds will restart.

They not only send a reminder, but also explain how the repayment goes.

Those affected by disasters from March to July must begin repayment by October 1, 2022.

However, those hit by disasters as of August have been told that they can arrange their debt repayments themselves.

“This means you can change or pause your debt repayment for up to three months,” says Services Australia.

‘You will see this option in the Money you owe service in your Centrelink online account, via myGov or the Express Plus Centrelink app.

“We’re here to help you pay back in a way that works best for you.

People hugging while watching the flooding at Eagle Tce, Auchenflower on March 3rd this year

A NSW mother faced a loss bill of hundreds of thousands. Pictured is her flooded home on the NSW Central Coast

A McGraths Hill local to check neighbors in Sydney’s northwest after flooding in July

“Remember, you don’t have to pay back the money in one go. Most people set up a payment plan and pay it back over time.

“If you don’t understand your debt or if you’re concerned about paying back money, let us know.

“We can inform you about the flexible refund options and other support available to you.”

Earlier this week, it was announced that low-income earners and retirees will receive a one-time, doubled cost of living.

The payments are intended to provide relief to those struggling through this period of high inflation.

About 192,000 South Australians (more than ten percent of the state population) will receive up to $449 in cash directly into their bank accounts under a scheme announced in the state budget earlier this year.

Prime Minister Peter Malinauskas said it was the largest payment ever made by the state to concession card holders and those on low incomes.

Under the concession arrangement, homeowners receive $449, while renters receive $224.60 per household.

Homeowners who are self-funded retirees with a Commonwealth Senior Health Card also receive $224.60 per household.