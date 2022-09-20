Centrelink payments to soar in Australia today

<!–

Australia’s top social services group warns that a slight increase in pay for job seekers will do little to help the poorest people make ends meet.

JobSeeker is set to rise nearly $2 per day from today, in line with inflation linked indexation, raising payment to $48 per day.

It is Centrelink’s largest payment increase in 30 years.

The Australian Council of Social Service said the upcoming $1.80 Centrelink payment increase isn’t enough (photo, people outside a Centrelink office)

Acting CEO Edwina MacDonald said the Australian Council of Social Service regularly speaks with people who cannot afford three meals a day while paying job seekers (pictured, woman grocery shopping)

But the Australian Social Services Council warns that the payment is still below the poverty line and less than half the national minimum wage.

“An extra $1.80 on an already grossly inadequate income will not cover the costs of winter utility bills, high fuel prices, medicines, groceries or rent,” said acting CEO Edwina MacDonald.

“We regularly speak to people who can’t eat three meals a day, who can’t afford essential medicines and who are in debt to their energy supplier because they can’t cover the cost of energy.”

ACOSS calls on government to increase JobSeeker to $73 per day.

The payments of Centrelink job seekers currently average around $48 per day, but the Australian Council of Social Services wants it increased to $73 per day

The government went to federal elections and promised to review the payment, but has consistently noted budget constraints, with the treasurer saying she couldn’t afford everything she wanted to.

People with youth benefits or Austudy will only see their allowances rise in January in line with the indexation, prompting action in the October budget.

“The federal government cannot rely on indexation alone,” said Ms. MacDonald.

“They need to take action by urgently increasing the number of job seekers, youth allowances and related payments in the October budget to address the acute crisis facing those on the lowest incomes.”