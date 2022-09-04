Centrelink payments set to increase for millions of Australians

<!–

Centrelink’s payments will see their biggest increase in 30 years to help recipients deal with the rising cost of living.

Job seekers who are older than 22 and have no children will receive an additional $25.70 every two weeks, while couples will receive an additional $23.40.

The parental allowance will also increase, with singles receiving $35.20 more every two weeks and couples getting $23.40 more.

It is the largest increase in indexation in three decades, with pensions also receiving the largest increase in indexation in 12 years.

Old age and disability pensions and informal care benefits will increase dramatically, with singles getting $38.90 more every two weeks and couples $58.80.

The maximum retirement rate is increased for singles who receive $1,026.50 every two weeks and for couples who receive $1,547.60.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the increases were key to easing the cost of living.

“That’s why they’re indexed twice a year, and every little bit helps,” he says.

“This indexation will be particularly high this month as inflation is particularly challenging.”

Mr Chalmers admitted that for many people ‘these will still be difficult times’.

“And we know it won’t solve every problem for everyone, but it’s important that we try to make sure those payments are tracked,” he said.

‘That’s what indexation is about. It will be welcome, even though we recognize that it will still be difficult for many people.’

The acting chief executive of the Australian Council of Social Service, Edwina MacDonald, said more money was needed to help the recipients.

“It’s just a drop in the bucket at the moment and since non-discretionary inflation is higher than the CPI, they’re still going down in terms of what they can currently afford to buy,” she said.

“So right now the job seeker is at $46 a day, the youth allowance is $38 a day, and what we need to bring it up to the poverty line is to raise it to at least $70 a day.”

The increase will be accompanied by a further rise in the cost of living when the temporary fuel tax freeze ends on September 29.

Chalmers has ruled out an extension of the tax cut introduced by former Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“It would be too expensive to continue that reduction in gasoline prices indefinitely,” he said.

“I think Australians understand that we’ve inherited a budget that’s crawling with Liberal Party debt and that means some tough decisions, including this one.”

The price of gasoline will skyrocket for Aussie motorists before the end of the month, with those who fill a 60-gallon tank to pay an additional $15 at the pump