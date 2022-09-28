Centrelink: Cashless welfare card all but certain to be axed

The controversial cashless debit card has all but been abolished, paving the way for thousands in remote communities to get off the cards next week.

The government, which sat late into the night, provided the votes needed in the Senate to remove it.

The amended bill now returns to the Labour-controlled lower house, where it must be passed again before it can become law.

It is expected to be passed on Wednesday before parliament is adjourned until the end of October.

Passing the bill paves the way for benefit claimants on the map to get rid of it on Oct. 4.

The cashless debit card places up to 80 percent of a welfare recipient’s income in quarantine, which cannot be withdrawn in cash or spent on gambling or alcohol.

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said the card hadn’t worked and it was “time to give people back their autonomy”.

“So many people’s lives were negatively impacted because they didn’t have enough money… to live their lives,” she told ABC.

Independent Senator David Pocock, along with the Greens, voted to withdraw the card after passing an amendment to guarantee voluntary access to the card.

Senator Pocock said that while all mandatory income management should be abolished, the bill was an important first step.

The opposition voted against scrapping the card, arguing that it would lead to an increase in drug use and violence in vulnerable communities.

Liberal Senator Linda Reynolds said reducing access to drugs, alcohol and gambling “has significantly reduced alcohol and drug abuse, assault, rape and murder.”

Senator Reynolds said Labor’s opt-in approach would not work for women who are forced to provide money to abusive partners.

Independent Senator Jacqui Lambie said the government had failed to create enough support services to help people transition from the map.

“All I get from the PvdA is a lot of silence and a stupid look of ‘I don’t know’ on their faces,” she said.