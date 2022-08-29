Centrelink cash payment for thousands of Aussies

<!–

Dave Matthews is one of those low-income and retirees who benefit from a one-time, doubled living allowance, intended to provide relief to those who are struggling.

The public housing tenant is one of 192,000 South Australians receiving up to $449 in cash directly into their bank accounts under a scheme announced in the state budget earlier this year.

Prime Minister Peter Malinauskas said it was the largest payment ever made by the state to concession card holders and those on low incomes.

“With the rising cost of living, inflation and an influx of interest rates, this payment couldn’t have come at a better time,” he said.

“This one-time, doubled living allowance was what we promised – and we’re now delivering.”

Under the concession scheme, homeowners receive $449, while renters receive $224.60 per household.

Homeowners who are self-funded retirees with a Commonwealth Senior Health Card also receive $224.60 per household.

Low-income earners and concession card holders can access the one-time payment through their Centrelink accounts

The cost of living allowance replaced the municipal tariff allowance to help people on low or fixed incomes with their general living expenses, such as municipal rates, energy and medical bills.

All existing and eligible new customers who signed up before July 1 should receive their payment by the end of this month.

New applicants will be paid if they apply before December 31.

To obtain the concession, you must live in a residence and receive a Centrelink payment, have an eligible card, or meet low-income benefits.

Renters should not live with anyone who earns more than low income allowances unless they are either receiving an allowance from Centrelink or the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, or are your spouse, domestic partner or dependent.

To apply, you will need your Centrelink Customer Reference Number, DVA File Number or a copy of your most recent tax assessment.