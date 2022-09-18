Centrelink cash boost for millions of Australians tomorrow

Centrelink’s payments will see their biggest increase in 30 years to help recipients deal with the rising cost of living.

Job seekers who are older than 22 and have no children will receive an additional $25.70 every two weeks, while couples will receive an additional $23.40 as of September 20.

The parental allowance will also increase, with singles receiving $35.20 more every two weeks and couples getting $23.40 more.

It is the largest increase in indexation in three decades, with pensions also receiving the largest increase in indexation in 12 years.

About 4.7 million people will benefit from the increase as inflation continues to grow at 6.1 percent and is likely to rise to 7.75 percent by the end of the year.

Old age and disability pensions and informal care benefits will increase dramatically, with singles getting $38.90 more every two weeks and couples $58.80.

The maximum retirement rate is increased for singles who receive $1,026.50 every two weeks and for couples who receive $1,547.60.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the increases were key to easing the cost of living.

“That’s why they’re indexed twice a year, and every little bit helps,” he says.

“This indexation will be particularly high this month as inflation is particularly challenging.”

The consumer price index rose in the June quarter at the fastest pace since mid-2001, with prices for ordinary Australians continuing to rise

A tight rental vacancy market and higher electricity prices caused housing costs to rise by nine percent in the year to June 30.

Transport costs rose by 13.1 percent, while food prices rose by 5.9 percent.

Mr Chalmers admitted that for many people ‘these will still be difficult times’.

“And we know it won’t solve every problem for everyone, but it’s important that we try to make sure those payments are tracked,” he said.

‘That’s what indexation is about. It will be welcome, even though we recognize that it will still be difficult for many people.’

Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek said the increase was more good news for retirees after it was revealed at the Jobs Summit last week that they could earn an additional $4,000 without affecting their Centrelink payments.

Centrelink Payment Boost Centrelink benefits will see their largest increase in 30 years, while pensions will also see their largest increase to indexation in 12 years. Below is a list of how many biweekly payments are set to increase: Age and Disability Support Pension and Caregiver Payment Singles: $38.90 ($1,026.50) Couples: $58.80 ($1547.60) job seeker Singles: $25.70 ($677) Couples: $23.40 ($616.60) Parental Payment Singles: $35.20 ($927.40) Couples: $23.40 ($616.60)

‘That way they can earn some extra money. It’s also important for the economy because we’ve seen skills shortages in so many areas,” she told Sunrise.

“If people can go back and do some work and get rid of some of those skills shortages, that’s good for employers too.”

The acting chief executive of the Australian Council of Social Service, Edwina MacDonald, said more money was needed to help the recipients.

“It’s just a drop in the bucket at the moment and since non-discretionary inflation is higher than the CPI, they’re still going down in terms of what they can currently afford to buy,” she said.

“So right now the job seeker is at $46 a day, the youth allowance is $38 a day, and what we need to bring it up to the poverty line is to raise it to at least $70 a day.”

The increase will be accompanied by a further rise in the cost of living when the temporary fuel tax freeze ends on September 29.

Chalmers has ruled out an extension of the tax cut introduced by former Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The price of gasoline will skyrocket for Aussie motorists before the end of the month, with those who fill a 60-gallon tank to pay an additional $15 at the pump

Why are social benefits indexed? The social assistance benefits are adjusted to the evolution of the Consumer Price Index. The process is known as indexing and ensures that the payments maintain the same purchasing power when the cost of living rises. The rates for JobSeeker Payment, Parenting Payment Partnered and Special Benefits are adjusted each year on March 20 and September 20. The same applies to the old-age pension, the service pension, the invalidity pension and the informal care allowance. The youth benefit and the Austudy rates are only adjusted once a year, usually on 1 January.

“It would be too expensive to continue that reduction in gasoline prices indefinitely,” he said.

“I think Australians understand that we’ve inherited a budget that’s crawling with Liberal Party debt and that means some tough decisions, including this one.”

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce said the abolition of the fuel tax would only hurt more for families already struggling to make ends meet.

“Well, we see a lot of pressure on the cost of living, and we know that at the end of the month the fuel tax will go away and a lot of those increases will be swallowed up in just one item alone – fuel increases,” he said.

“We know it’s a period of inflation and interest rates will also rise and so there’s real pressure on people and they need them – unless you want them to live in poverty, they need to be supported.”