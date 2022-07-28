Centrelink, Australia: JobSeeker recipients to get an extra $38 a year

Australians on benefits are being compensated for rising inflation as most workers actually face wage cuts that are expected to continue through 2024.

Centrelink benefits such as JobSeeker are indexed on March 20 and September 20 each year to keep pace with inflation.

But those in employment aren’t so lucky, as Treasury now predicts real wage cuts will continue through late 2023 or the first half of 2024.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has revealed that his department now expects inflation to rise to a 32-year high of 7.75 percent by the end of this year, while wages have risen just 3.75 percent this fiscal year.

Australians on benefits are expected to receive an additional $38 every two weeks to help them cope with rising inflation as bosses struggle to get staff

Increase job seekers to match inflation

Australians on benefits will receive an additional $38 every two weeks to help them cope with rising inflation, with most workers now tipped to take real wage cuts for two years.

What the unemployed will get SEPTEMBER 20: Up from $25.10 in two weeks for job seekers to $667.77 to cover combined inflation increase of 3.9 percent in the March and June quarters 20TH OF MARCH: They had a biweekly increase from $13.20 to $642.70 to cover a combined inflation increase of 2.1 percent in the September and December quarters of 2021

The number of job seekers for a single person with no children rose 2.1 percent, or $13.20, to $642.70 every two weeks on March 20, to offset the unemployed for inflation that surged in the September and December quarters. .

JobSeeker is up another 3.9 percent, or $25.10 on Sept. 20 to $667.77, to cover inflation that has risen over the past two quarters.

In six months, the unemployed would have seen their two-week benefit increase by $38.30.

ANZ expects 2.9 percent unemployment

The ANZ bank now expects the unemployment rate to fall to just 2.9 percent in the March quarter of next year for the first time since 1974, down from the existing 48-year low of 3.5 percent.

Senior economists Felicity Emmett and Catherine Birch expect the unemployment rate, now 3.5 percent, to fall to the low three by the end of 2022.

ANZ also expects the participation rate to rise from 66.8 percent to a record high of 67.1 percent in March next year.

With bosses struggling to recruit, ANZ now predicts the unemployment rate will fall to 2.9 percent by the March quarter of 2023 for the first time since August 1974 (pictured is a bank branch in Melbourne)

“The increasing trend in participation appears to be driven largely by pull factors, such as easier job finding in a strong labor market and more flexible/remote arrangements that reduce barriers to employment,” the bank said.

This contradicts Treasury, which expects unemployment to rise as the Reserve Bank of Australia continues to raise interest rates to contain inflation.

The unemployment rate rose to 3.75 percent in June 2023 and 4 percent in June 2024.

High inflation means wage cuts

dr. Chalmers said high inflation is affecting workers’ purchasing power.

“More Australians are in jobs than ever before – which is a very welcome outcome – but fewer Australians have confidence in the tumultuous waters in which our economy finds itself,” he told Parliament.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has revealed that his department now expects inflation to rise to a 32-year high of 7.75 percent by the end of this year, with wages growing just 3.75 percent this fiscal year. Real wages expected to fall until 2023-24

“Because they see the impact that high inflation is having on their standard of living – in an environment where workers don’t get enough wage increases to match the price increases.”

The consumer price index rose at an annual rate of 6.1 percent in June, the fastest increase since 2001, new data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows.

When the historic one-off effect of the introduction of the GST was removed, it was the strongest increase since 1990.

Treasury now expects headline inflation to reach a 32-year high of 7.75 percent by the end of 2022 and not fall back within the Reserve Bank’s 2 to 3 percent target for the next two years.

Treasury expects wage growth of 3.75 percent in 2022-23.

But it didn’t expect real wages to start growing again until 2023-24, by which time inflation would have fallen to 2.75 percent.

Treasury expects real wages to fall through 2024 as wage levels fail to keep pace with rising inflation (pictured is a hospitality worker at The Rocks in Sydney)

That means that low-paid workers, whose wages rose on July 1, will actually face real wage cuts until 2024.

Those who received awards only received a 4.6 percent pay increase from the Fair Work Commission if they earned more than $869.60 per week, and received $40 more per week.

Even a 5.2 percent increase in the minimum wage, the most generous since 2006, will not be nearly enough for Australia’s lowest-paid workers, as their wages lag behind inflation.

It went into effect on July 1, but aviation, tourism and hospitality workers will have to wait until October 1.

That worked out to $812.60 a week — an increase of $40.

The hourly rate increased by $1.05 to $21.38.

The Australian wage price index has remained below the long-term average of 3 percent since mid-2013, but was only 2.4 percent in the year to March.

The new minimum wage of $42,255 per year for those who work full-time will still be well above the benefit’s $17,362 level, once indexed for inflation on Sept. 20.