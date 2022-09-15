Central Park penthouse is set to become the country’s most expensive home listed at $250 MILLION 

A beautiful apartment that has already made history by becoming the world’s tallest residential building sets new records with its price tag of a whopping $250 million, making it the most expensive property in the country.

The skyscraper known as Central Park Tower is in ‘billionaires’ row’ and when its construction ended in 2020 it set the record for the world’s tallest residential complex, at 1,550 feet high, and now the tower is making the history books again. , this time with its offer price.

According to Zillow, the expensive listing is the most expensive in the US, on top of Michael Eisner’s California estate, which was listed at $225 million.

If the luxury condo Tower sells, its high price will make it the county’s most expensive property to date, and the lavish penthouse will surpass the previous sale of the condo across the street at 220 Central Park South, which was sold for a dazzling $238, knock over million.

The world’s tallest condo-penthouse is now set at the nation’s most expensive price — a staggering $250 million

Central Park Tower is on ‘billionaires’ row and when its construction ended in 2020 it set the record for the world’s tallest condo tower at 1,550 feet

According to Zillow, the expensive listing is the most expensive in the US, on top of Michael Eisner’s California estate, which was listed at $225 million.

The beautiful penthouse has seven bedrooms spread over the 129 to 131 floors and has a total area of ​​​​more than 17,500 square meters

The last two years have seen an increase in the number of homes sold with ultra-high prices.

The nine-figure deals have taken place in New York City, Miami, Malibu and Palm Beach, Florida; so it’s no surprise that the most expensive listing tops the Big Apple.

The luxury property is located at 57 Street between Seventh Avenue and Broadway and has started selling since construction was completed in 2018.

The beautiful penthouse has seven bedrooms spread over the 129 to 131 floors and has a total area of ​​more than 17,500 square meters.

And the extreme height doesn’t stop at the tower’s exterior, as each room has a ceiling that can be as high as 30 feet with a spiral staircase connecting each floor.

The ultra-high price tag is guaranteed by the private ballroom or entertainment area on the top floor.

If you’re not already sold on the luxury condo, the towering condo offers breathtaking views of the city, overlooking Central Park and the Hudson and East Rivers.

If the Tower luxury apartment is sold, it will be the most expensive yet, overturning the previous sale of the apartment, which sold for $238 million

The last two years have seen an increase in the number of homes sold with ultra-high prices. The nine-figure deals have occurred in New York City, Miami, Malibu and Palm Beach, Florida

The luxury property is located at 57 Street between Seventh Avenue and Broadway and has started selling since construction was completed in 2018

Listing agent Ryan Serhant told: Wall Street Journal the price was justified as no renovations are needed.

‘You only need four years to renovate to create your dream home. It was built for you.’

Developer Gary Barnett noted that the skyrocketing cost is a “bargain.”

“There’s a lot of artwork going for $100 million and even $200 million. When you compare that to 5,000 feet of steel and brick and glass on top of the world, this seems like a relative bargain,” he told WSJ.

Barnett added that he knew the lavish condo Tower would be sold because it was a “one of a kind” property.

So far, Barnett has about $1 billion worth of condos in the condo, but expected to sell more than $4 billion by then.

The developer has significantly reduced the price of the apartments at the Central Park Tower.

He recently sold a five-bedroom apartment for $43 million, which was 32.5 percent of the original asking price.

The unit with the highest price tag appears to be a 53rd floor apartment, which closed for $50 million.

According to a market report by Douglas Elliman, the average house price in Manhattan in the second quarter was 10.5% higher than the same period last year.

And while luxury homes were up 15.4 percent, data from UrbanDigs shows the number of real estate contracts signed in New York City is down nearly 30 percent compared to the August 2021 supercharge.

Serhant explained that he doesn’t believe the changes in the market will affect a home at this ultra-high price.

He told WSJ: “It’s not in the timing. This is not the type of property where you wait for the spring market or the fall market.’