Central Coast Hamlyn Terrace car crash: Good Samaritan in a coma after being coward punched

A father of two had to undergo brain surgery and is now in a coma after beating a coward while trying to help a teenager involved in a horrific car accident.

A 17-year-old driver drove a Toyota Corolla into a parked caravan on the Central Coast outside Rob Seddon’s Skyhawk Avenue home in Hamlyn Terrace at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday night.

Mr Seddon, 63, who is trained in first aid, went to help the driver along with his son, son-in-law and a wife.

However, they were then attacked by a group of men, with Mr Seddon’s son being beaten and his son-in-law suffering a broken nose.

One of the attackers, who is still on the run, also knocked Mr. Seddon to sleep, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

Rob Seddon was flown to hospital before undergoing emergency brain surgery and is currently in a coma

The unknown group of men then fled while Mr. Seddon lay unconscious.

He was flown to hospital before undergoing emergency brain surgery and is currently in a coma.

He is still in critical condition, according to police.

The 17-year-old driver was arrested at the scene for allegedly failing the alcohol breath test.

However, although he was charged with several traffic violations, he has not been charged with Mr Seddon’s assault.

The Daily Mail Australia does not suggest that the teenager was responsible for Mr Seddon’s injuries in any way.

A 17-year-old driver crashed a Toyota Corolla into a parked caravan (pictured) on the Central Coast, outside Rob Seddon’s home

Mr Seddon, 63, his son, son-in-law and a woman went to assist the driver after the crash. However, they were then attacked by a group of men

Diana Gardner, a witness, told 9 News that the victim made “terrible noises” when he was injured.

“I knew he was bad,” she said. “You could hear his pain. He wanted help.’

She added that many young men had attended a party near the crash site.

It is still unclear who were the men who attacked Mr. Seddon and his family.

The detectives are asking anyone who knows more about what happened to come forward and contact the police.