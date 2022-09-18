Central banks set to hit peak rates at faster pace

Investors are anticipating a sharper rise in interest rates in the coming months as the world’s largest central banks strengthened their determination to tackle rising prices, indicating they would prioritize inflation over growth.

A Financial Times analysis of interest rate derivatives, which tracked expectations for borrowing costs in the US, UK and the eurozone, showed that markets expect a more drastic pace of tightening in the last quarter of 2022 than earlier this year.

The mood swing comes this week ahead of crucial policy meetings of the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, the central banks of Norway and Sweden and the Swiss National Bank. It follows a poor inflation reading in the US in August and warnings from monetary policymakers on both sides of the Atlantic that they were increasingly concerned that without substantial rate hikes, high inflation would be difficult to shift.

“Central banks are beginning to understand how difficult it will be to get inflation back on target and they are trying to get that message across to the markets,” said Ethan Harris, an economist at Bank of America.

Growing expectations that central banks will raise interest rates even if their economies plunge into recession have raised concerns at the World Bank. The Washington-based organization warned last week that policymakers risked plunge the global economy into recession next year.

“Central banks will sacrifice their economies to a recession to ensure inflation quickly returns to their targets,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “They understand that if they don’t, and inflation becomes more entrenched, it will eventually result in a more severe downturn.”

According to research by FT, the world’s 20 major central banks have collectively raised interest rates by 860 basis points since June.

On Friday, markets estimated a 25 percent chance that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates by 100 basis points on Wednesday and expected the federal funds target to be above 4 percent by the turn of the year — about a full percentage point higher than at the start. August.

Markets expect the European Central Bank’s deposit rate to reach 2 percent by the end of the year, up from 0.75 percent today. The latest bet is more than a percentage point higher than what investors predicted in early August. Philip Lane, chief economist at the ECB, told a conference last weekend that he expected interest rates to be raised “several” more times this year and early next year. He said this would likely involve some “pain” of lost growth and jobs to reduce demand, reflecting the ECB’s growing concern that inflationary pressures are spreading from energy and food to other products and services.

Year-end yield expectations are also higher for the Bank of England, with economists largely split between an increase of 50 basis points and 75 basis points in Thursday’s vote.

Switzerland’s central bank is expected to raise its key rate by 75-100 basis points next Thursday, ending a seven-year experiment with negative interest rates.

Paul Hollingsworth, chief economist for Europe at BNP Paribas, said central banks are “loading their tightening cycles up front” despite signs of slowing growth.

A major shift in market expectations came after policymakers such as Fed Chair Jay Powell and ECB board member Isabel Schnabel delivered aggressive messages at the Kansas City Fed’s annual Jackson Hole conference in late August.

“That sucking sound you’re hearing is the sound of policymakers pushing through rate hikes that were previously expected to happen in 2023 to 2022,” Krishna Guha, vice president of investment banking consultancy Evercore ISI, said after the meeting. “We’re going to end up globally with something that — looking at 2022 as a whole — will look more like a distorted level shift than a conventional tightening cycle.”

Since Jackson Hole, inflation in the US has proved stickier than expected, standing at 8.3 percent year-on-year in August. In the eurozone, price pressures are expected to reach double digits in the coming months. The UK government’s £150bn energy support package will reduce inflation in the short term but increase price pressures in the medium term by boosting demand.

Central bankers such as Schnabel have indicated that, as inflation will remain close to record highs for the foreseeable future, they are no longer willing to put their trust in economic models that show price pressures to ease in the coming years.

While most of the inflation in Europe continues to stem from the surge in energy prices following the war in Ukraine, there are increasing signs in both the single currency and the UK that price pressures have become widespread and stronger.

“Normally, central banks would view gains in these volatile prices as temporary,” said Jennifer McKeown, head of Global Economics at Capital Economics. “But in an environment where core inflation is already high and inflation expectations and wage negotiations appear to be tracking energy prices higher, monetary policymakers just can’t take that risk.”

Additional reporting by Martin Arnold