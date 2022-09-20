Central banks must remain resolute in tackling inflation

In a key week for monetary policy, the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are under pressure to show they are serious about tackling stubbornly high inflation. Last week’s US inflation rate for August of 8.3 percent — above expectations and still near a 40-year high — horrified financial markets. A slight drop to 9.9 percent in the UK in August was also hardly cause for celebration. While both central banks have quickly raised interest rates this year to curb demand, they will set policy this week amid increasingly weakening growth prospects. Further raising the cost of credit will hurt already ailing households and businesses, but both central banks will have to hold their own.

In the US, a fall in price growth in the summer from a peak of 9.1 percent in June had provided some optimism. News of easing pressure on the global supply chain and high retail inventories gave hope that price growth would soon be tamed. But pleas for the Fed to slow rate hikes at its Wednesday meeting after its 75 basis point hike in July have not strengthened. Core inflation — which excludes volatile items like energy and food — rose last month, showing that the US economy is still overheating. The labor market also remains resilient, with high demand for workers maintaining upward pressure on wages.

However, the US has been relatively less affected by the energy inflation that is plaguing Europe. In Britain, the government’s recent plan to cut energy bills for households and businesses, with more details to be released on Wednesday, should help lower inflation in the near term. But the package – estimated to cost around £150 billion – threatens to keep demand and inflation higher in the medium term. This stimulates the case for the Bank of England to continue to raise interest rates decisively on Thursday. Indeed, further stimulus, in the form of tax cuts expected to be unveiled during Friday’s ‘mini-Budget’, will also shock spending.

Wage pressures also remain high in the UK, with unemployment falling to its lowest level since 1974, while high levels of inactivity continue to put pressure on the labor supply. At 5.5 percent, wage growth continues to run counter to the BoE’s 2 percent inflation target. Sterling’s slump last week to a 37-year low against the dollar, putting pressure on import prices, also means the BoE should be wary of falling too far behind the Fed.

The challenge for both central banks is to raise interest rates while the recession risk remains high. While the US economy has shown some resilience, activity has lost momentum. In the UK, the energy package will absorb the impact of rising energy prices, but many will still face a harsh winter. Global headwinds from the European energy crisis and ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns in China will also dampen growth prospects in the coming months. Higher interest rates will only add to the pain.

But the risk of high inflation anchoring itself is the greatest danger. The longer it remains high, the greater the damage to households and businesses. Although inflation expectations have fallen recently, US consumers still expects it to be more than twice the Fed’s target in a year. Many will be looking to officials’ interest rate projections to signal robust monetary policy for the remainder of 2022 and possibly 2023. Meanwhile, in the UK, public satisfaction with the BoE’s handling of inflation has recently fallen to an all-time low.

Both central banks need to bolster their credibility after falling behind the inflation curve. Acting vigorously and quickly now will be important, especially as the dampening growth outlook could make it more difficult to raise interest rates in the near future.