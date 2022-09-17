Central banks/inflation: big shots want pay restraint from the little guys

If Jay Powell is the most powerful central banker in the world, you wouldn’t know it from his paycheck. Even the worst-paid boss is in no position to lecture workers about cutting wage demands, although the inflation-related settlements have seriously confused central bankers.

Powell will receive the same salary of $226,000 as the Secretary of State, Attorney General and other top officials. That’s modest compared to central bank peers, let alone the nearly $100 million that JPMorgan Chase boss Jamie Dimon took home last year. But it’s a multiple of the average US wage. Powell would keep an eye out if he called on workers to tighten their belts.

Andrew Bailey of the Bank of England caused a storm in February when he advised workers to cut wage demands, especially when he later told MPs he could not remember his exact salary. His base salary is £495,000 or $730,000 at purchasing power parity.

That puts Bailey at the top of a ranking of central bankers’ rewards. Thomas Jordan of the Swiss National Bank is the highest paid in nominal terms, raising nearly $1 million last year. However, Switzerland is an expensive place to live. When salary is measured as a multiple of median income, Jordan slips after Bailey.

Topping the rankings using that measure is Ignazio Visco of the Bank of Italy, who earned nearly 18 times the average Italian worker. That was the case even after Mario Draghi’s attempts to curb excessive wages when he ran the bank until 2011.

Agustín Carstens of the Bank for International Settlements squeezes into the middle of the pack. The BIS, the central bank’s bank, is particularly concerned about workers protecting living standards with index-linked wage agreements.

Wage indexation is less common than in the past. So is union membership. These factors reduce the risk of a self-reinforcing wage-price spiral. But labor markets are tight. Companies with pricing power can pass wage increases on to customers. Central bankers who want to make a living need to solve that riddle, instead of chastising workers who demand more.