Central banks have prepared a recipe for monetary overkill and liquidity crises

Central bankers have misjudged the strength of inflation over the past year and are now eager to get the message across that they are determined not to repeat the mistakes of the 1970s. So much the better, you might think, because that time told us that the long-term costs of anchoring inflation are much greater than the short-term costs of controlling them.

But while the current threat of stagflation rhymes with the 1970s, when Federal Reserve chairman Paul Volcker began tightening policy in 1979, the broader economic and financial context differed significantly from today. Inflation was much higher and the advanced economies looked very different. It is therefore important to think about the likely new mistakes of the 2020s.

The single most important difference, in terms of returning to stable prices, relates to the massive accumulation of debt since that time. In the US, gross government debt as a percentage of gross domestic product increased from 34.3 percent in 1982 to 127.0 percent in 2021. A similar trend was seen in the developed world. Debt levels in the corporate and household sectors also rose over that period. But why?

A fundamental cause was the supply-side shock that saw China, India and the Eastern Europeans join the global economy, making labor cheaper than capital. This resulted in lower investment and weaker demand in the advanced economies. Central banks compensated for this with looser monetary policies that distorted asset prices upwards relative to commodity prices while safeguarding debt-dependent growth. Meanwhile, inflation remained calm, making it easy for central banks to stay within the inflation targets set in the post-Volcker era.

Morally risky low interest rates further encouraged borrowing – an effect that intensified after the financial crisis of 2007-09 as a result of ultra-low and negative interest rates around the world, along with central bank asset purchase programs. And then fiscal support during the pandemic resulted in the largest one-year debt surge since World War II. The IMF estimates that public plus non-financial private debt rose by 28 percentage points to 256 percent of global GDP in 2020.

Such borrowing was relatively painless with ultra-low rates. It is now becoming a debilitating vulnerability as pandemic-induced deficits rise and central banks raise interest rates and shrink their balance sheets to deal with rapidly growing inflation. In the public sector, borrowing costs naturally increase. Where central banks have made large-scale asset purchases, higher interest rates will also reduce central bank remittances to governments.

The central banks have in effect replaced long-term debt with debt linked to the overnight interest rate – the interest on bank reserves that financed their asset purchases. As a result, the Bank for International Settlements says that in the largest advanced economies, as much as 30-50 percent of tradable government debt is in effect overnight. In addition, losses on asset sales as bond yields rise and prices fall could raise politically tricky questions about whether central bank balance sheets should be bolstered with taxpayers’ money.

In the private sector, tighter policies are driving rising debt service costs, with house and securities prices falling. The globalization of capital flows since the 1980s also means that over-indebted emerging markets will be particularly hard hit by rising interest rates.

Changes in financial structure since Volcker’s time point to impending financial instability. The growth of opaque derivatives markets, the emergence of under-regulated shadow banks and a post-crisis regulatory environment that limits banks’ ability to place securities on their balance sheets in times of stress are unnerving features of modern markets. As Michael Howell of CrossBorder Capital has pointed out, the main role of the financial system is no longer taking deposits and lending, but refinancing the debt that supports global growth and consumption. This complex system is increasingly dependent on shaky collateral.

Successful inflation control requires preventive action. Yet central banks state that they rely on data and focus heavily on inflation and employment figures, which are lagging indicators. Fed Chair Jay Powell, like most central bankers, has minimal interest in money supply numbers, which are forward indicators. Tim Congdon of the University of Buckingham, whose forecasts of current inflation are much better than those of central banks, has noted that broad money growth in the US came to an almost complete standstill in the six months to July this year.

We’ve got the perfect recipe for monetary overkill and liquidity crises here.