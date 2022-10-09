Central banks are risking the best jobs market in a generation

If we weren’t constantly told otherwise, we’d be celebrating the health of the labor market. The number of French, German, Canadian, Japanese, Dutch, Korean and Italian jobs as a percentage of adults of working age is higher than ever. In the US, UK and Spain the employment rate has been higher than it is now for only a few short moments in history, at the end of long booms or recoveries in 2000, 2007 or 2019.

Employees who are dissatisfied with their jobs have also rarely had more job openings to choose from. And just as you’d expect in a market economy where employers compete for workers, rather than workers compete for jobs, nominal wages are also rising at a record pace (though not fast enough to absorb shock-induced price spikes).

In short, workers in Western countries benefit from the strongest labor markets in more than two decades, perhaps more than half a century. Yet our central bankers and other economic policymakers seem determined, even eager, to kill it. In fact, they may have already dealt it a fatal blow.

We know the justification, of course: that ending the job boom is necessary to curb inflation. But this argument is heavy on the risk of perpetuating high price growth and light on the obscurity of the ramifications of forcing price growth. It obscures how good the job market, which we seem willing to sacrifice, really is.

One can understand why employers may not like a “shortage” of employees. It weakens their bargaining power. It could, if lasted, allow workers to take some of the value creation of the economy from business owners. And it’s forcing managers already struggling with rising input costs to find more productive ways to deploy staff that they’ll pay more to retain. Employers who can’t increase their productivity are likely to lose their employees to more productive rivals. Data from the US shows that since the late 1990s, wage growth for job changers has been growing faster than those who are most stuck in their jobs.

But government policymakers, including central bankers, are charged with protecting the public interest. This is not the same as, and may even conflict with, what gives today’s entrepreneurs an easy life. A truly competitive capitalism does not.

But instead of welcoming the most labor-friendly labor market in generations as ‘strong’, central bankers are more likely to condemn it as ‘tight’. This would be an appropriate word for running out of employees. But most major economies continue to attract more people to work at an astonishing rate.

In the last quarter of available comparable data, just before the summer, the employment rate increased by 0.3 percentage points in the US and Canada, by 0.4 in the EU and Japan and by 0.6 in Korea. These blockbusting numbers tell of labor markets that are not tight, but respond to incentives. (In the UK, which struggles with its own specific problems, the rate has remained flat.)

But these millions of new jobs are being treated as bad news: The universal reaction to Friday’s solid US jobs data was an expectation of a strengthened stance from the Federal Reserve.

Let’s face it: central bankers are about to tackle a cost of living shock by willingly hitting growth and jobs that could go so far as to trigger a global recession. They claim this is preferable to the alternative. But they need to explain better why the alternative is so much worse. Their “credibility” in itself is no more valuable than what it allows you to do.

If the goal is to prevent inflation from settling at moderately higher levels, we need to be told why that’s worse than giving up a great job market. If it is to prevent a self-reinforcing dynamic in which wages and prices continue to push each other up, then truly independent central bankers must hold the fire until they see the white of the eyes of such a wage-price spiral.

Instead, they increasingly leave the impression that they are succumbing to political pressures that today come with high inflation reports, which they cannot influence. Instead, they should focus solely on the (much more favorable) medium-term inflation outlook, which they can.

This approach of tightening monetary policy to counter a massive supply-driven price shock may end in tears. If central banks are wrong, they will be criticized for causing unforced hardship to millions of people who are worst able to bear it, just as our geopolitical security demands the unity of the people. If they’re right, that’s tantamount to arguing that a strong labor market is too good for workers to have. In any case, it is difficult to see how our independent monetary policymakers will emerge from this crisis politically unscathed.

