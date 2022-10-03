Center-right party wins on pledges to stabilize Bulgaria

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The center-right GERB party of ex-Prime Minister Boyko Borissov appeared to be the winner of Bulgaria’s parliamentary election, the country’s central electoral commission said Monday, with nearly 99% of the vote counted.

The results showed the party received 25.4% of the vote, ousting the reformist party We Continue the Change founded a year ago by two Harvard graduates by more than 5 percentage points.

Five other parties are expected to have made it to the 240-seat room. These are the ethnic Turkish MRF party at 13.7%, the pro-Russian Vazrazhdane party at 10.2%, the socialist party at 9.3%, the liberal anti-corruption group Democratic Bulgaria at 7.5% and the newly formed nationalist Bulgarian Rise party with 4.6%. .

The snap elections came after a fragile coalition led by Kiril Petkov of the We Continue the Change party lost a vote of no confidence in June.

The country’s fourth European Union election in 18 months was marked by a raging war in the neighbourhood, political instability and economic hardship in the bloc’s poorest member. Low turnout reflected voter apathy.

If these results are confirmed by the latest count, Borissov, 63, will be given a mandate to form his fourth cabinet. However, it will be an uphill task for him to build a stable governing coalition, as most political groups have in advance rejected any cooperation with his GERB party, which has been in charge of years of corruption hampering development.

Petkov admitted his defeat on Sunday, saying GERB now had the responsibility to form a coalition and rule the country.

Petkov held onto promises to continue efforts to eradicate corruption, but a European energy crisis fueled by Russia’s war on Ukraine was the dominant economic theme for voters.

Many Bulgarians share pro-Russian sentiment, providing fertile ground for aggressive Kremlin propaganda in the Balkan country.

The pro-Russian party Vazrazhdane managed to double its support compared to the previous election, and a second nationalist party with pro-Moscow rhetoric crossed the 4 percent threshold for entering parliament.

Political analysts predict weeks of talks to form a viable coalition, but do not rule out the possibility of new elections.

Vessela Cherneva, deputy head of the European Council for Foreign Relations, sees the possibility of two types of coalitions: an anti-corruption coalition, in which the GERB under Borissov would not take place, or a geopolitical coalition of the centrist parties, which would only be possible if Borissov resigns. as leader of his party.

“A scenario where no coalition is possible would undermine parliamentary democracy in Bulgaria and tip the balance further in the direction of pro-Russian President (Rumen) Radev,” Cherneva said.

