Celtics star Marcus Smart announces Christmas engagement to girlfriend Maisa, in cryptic tweets

Marcus Smart had Boston Celtics fans on the edge of their seats in a series of cryptic tweets that ended with a revealed proposal to his girlfriend Maisa Hallum.

In an image posted to Twitter, Smart posted a picture of him and Hallum wearing matching Christmas pajamas and Hallum holding the ring.

The revelation came after Smart and the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks to extend their lead atop the Eastern Conference.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is now happily engaged to girlfriend Maisa Hallum

Initially, the posts sparked intrigue, then concern from Boston fans, and their announcement cleverly began with a single tweet reading “guess what…………,” followed by another post saying it said “I’ve had enough”. . I’ve been putting up with it too long and it’s about time this was said…

Then came more shock and concern when Smart tweeted: “Time for me to go…” before posting a photo of Hallum with a ring on his finger.

That post had a modified caption that read: ‘Oh, I forgot the rest… It’s time for me to quit the single life. She said that she does!!! (Phew)’.

Smart put a bit of fear and intrigue in the hearts of Celtics fans ahead of his happy announcement.

Smart also posted his happy news on Instagram, with a video of the proposal attached. Smart enlisted the help of Hollywood actor Will Smith, who sent a video from Antarctica.

“Now, I know you may not have gotten the things you wanted, I promise you, you’re not going to end up empty-handed this Christmas,” Smith said in a prerecorded clip.

Several NBA players and teammates, including Jason Tatum, Blake Griffin, Obi Toppin and Evan Turner, congratulated the happy couple.

With a little help from Will Smith, Smart proposed to Hallum and filmed it all.

Smart posted the photos just after a stellar performance by the Celtics against the Milwaukee Bucks.

While he didn’t score much, Smart matched his six points with eight steals and three rebounds in a 139-118 win.

Jason Tatum led the way for Boston with 41 points to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

For the Bucks, star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the loss.