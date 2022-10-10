Celtics season preview: Can they persevere and get back to the Finals?

The Celtics lost during the 2020-21 season and their .500 level continued into the first third of the 2021-22 season. That all changed when 2022 hit and they went on several long winning steaks with plenty of blowout wins. They finished with the best defensive rating in the league and had the best net rating since the end of December 2021.

This team is now battle-tested after making it to the finals and should have plenty of experience, confidence and continuity for the coming seasons. However, they have already been hit with major injuries and the consequences of the Ime Udoka suspension can become a distraction on and off the field. This core has overcome many challenges in the past and this season could be one of the toughest yet, especially in a much busier Eastern Conference.

Check out our season preview for the 2022-23 Celtics below.