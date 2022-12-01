Celtics player Jaylen Brown reveals total lack of interest in Royals

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown emphasized how little he cared about playing for the Prince and Princess of Wales last night as the British royal family again faced accusations of racism.

William and Kate sat courtside in the TD yard last night to watch the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat by 134 to 121 points at home.

They’re in Boston for the Earthshot Prize, a three-day event commemorating people who have made significant contributions to the environment.

When asked after the match what it was like to play for royalty, Brown replied dismissively, “It was just an ordinary game for me,” before moving straight on.

The Prince and Princess arrived in Boston just hours after William’s godmother – an elderly staffer at Buckingham Palace – was accused of making racist remarks at an event hosted by Queen consort Camilla, who herself has been accused of racist behaviour.

The royal couple were also embarrassed at the opening ceremony of the Earthshot Awards, hours before the basketball game, when US Presidential Envoy for the Environment John Kerry and US Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy pulled out of scheduled performances at the last minute.

Kerry offered no apology for the no-show, while Kennedy blamed travel disruptions caused by the weather – but their surprising absence has led to speculation that they snubbed Will and Kate to avoid the PR breakdown amid the accusations of racism .

Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales watch Jaylen Brown play during the game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden in downtown Boston, on Nov. 30, 2022

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales watch the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Nov. 30, 2022

On their first day in Boston on a historic tour of the US, William and Kate were taken to the TD Garden stadium to sit next to courtside Celtics owners Wyc Grousbeck and wife Emilia Fazzalari.

Kate and William, who were also flanked by Massachusetts governor-elect Maura Healey and Boston mayor Michelle Wu, stood for the US national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner, performed by a previous reality TV semifinalist series The Voice.

The royal couple put on brave faces as faint boos were heard in the arena as they were introduced by a stadium announcer and shown on the big screen.

Other fans in the audience could be heard cheering ‘USA, USA!’ as the Prince and Princess appeared on the screens above the court, but the royal couple continued to smile and pose for photos with fans.

Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales watch the game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat

The royal family racism scandal involves Lady Hussey, 83, a former lady-in-waiting to the late Queen, who resigned her role in the royal household on Wednesday.

She reportedly refused to believe that a black domestic violence campaigner, Ngozi Fulani, was British and asked her, “What part of Africa are you from?” as they spoke at an event at Buckingham Palace yesterday.

William’s spokesperson spoke out to condemn Lady Hussey’s ‘unacceptable’ comments hours before the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in the US, saying: ‘I want to discuss the story about a guest who attended a reception at Buckingham Palace last night.

“This is a matter for Buckingham Palace, but as spokesman for the Prince of Wales, I appreciate you all being here and I understand you want to ask. So let me take it head on.

“I was very disappointed to hear about guests’ experiences at Buckingham Palace last night. Of course I was not there, but racism has no place in our society. The comments were unacceptable and it is right that the person resigned with immediate effect.’

NFL player Aaron Donald (left) and NBA star Jaylen Brown (right) both said in October they couldn’t work with Kanye West’s sports marketing company after Ye’s anti-Semitic remarks

Jaylen Brown, meanwhile, is an outspoken activist for racial equality.

In May 2020, he led a peaceful protest march through the streets of Atlanta, just outside his hometown of Marietta, GA, following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

“I drove 15 hours to get to Georgia, my community,” Brown said at the time.

“This is a peaceful protest. Being a celebrity, being an NBA player doesn’t exclude me from any conversations at all. First and foremost I am a black man and I am a member of this community… We are raising awareness of some of the injustices we have seen. It’s not okay.’

In October of this year, Brown made headlines again when he and LA Rams’ NFL player Aaron Donald announced that he would be terminating his contract with Donda Sports – Kanye West’s sports marketing company – in light of the rapper’s vicious anti-Semitic remarks .