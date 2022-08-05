Celtics’ Jayson Tatum swats four-year-old son’s shot away in savage block

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is known for making life difficult for his opponents and apparently makes no exceptions for his son Deuce.

Most NBA fans are used to seeing Tatum’s four-year-old son, as he spends a lot of time at Celtics games and in the locker room with his father. However, they may not be used to seeing Deuce punch his jump shot in an emphatic way.

Everyone who attended the youth basketball camp that Tatum hosted at his former high school, Chaminade College Preparatory school in St. Louis, Missouri, got a front row seat to see just that.

Campers watch as Deuce prepares to jump shot with lurking dad Jayson Tatum

Tatum hits Deuce’s shot halfway through the gym to spectators’ amusement

Many of the campers could be seen laughing after Tatum knocked down his son’s shot as the Golden State Warriors crushed Tatum’s hopes of winning the 2022 NBA Finals.

The Celtics have made sure there is more talent this off-season around Tatum and his teammates who win the Eastern Conference Finals in the form of former Indian Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon and ex-Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari.

“What kind of competitor would I be if I said no?” Tatum said in a interview with NBC on Thursday when asked about his team’s title chances.

Tatum sits in Celtics locker room with son Deuce after the post-season game

Tatum stands near teammate Jaylon Brown on center court in game six of the NBA Finals

Tatum dribbles halfway ball during NBA Finals Game Five in Golden State

“I always believe in myself and believe in my teammates.

“Obviously we got close, got to Game 6 and didn’t deliver, so this off-season is all about getting back to that point and getting over the hump.

“Obviously we’ve added two great pieces that I think make us a lot better and complement our team very well.”

Tatum averaged 26.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists last season and the 24-year-old attacker will likely look to build on these numbers as his team pursues another championship.

Boston has also been linked with trading rumors for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant, but reports have suggested the Nets star is unlikely to be traded.