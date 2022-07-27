Celtics’ Jayson Tatum says he does NOT want Boston to deal Jaylen Brown for Nets star Kevin Durant

The Celtics’ reported interest in trading All-Star Jaylen Brown to the Brooklyn Nets for former MVP Kevin Durant apparently didn’t sit well with Boston’s Jayson Tatum, who says he wants the reigning Eastern Conference champion’s core to remain intact. .

“I played with him at the Olympics,” Tatum said when asked about Durant, who has reportedly requested trade from Brooklyn. “Obviously he’s a great player. But that’s not my decision. I love our team. I like the guys we have.’

Tatum was asked about the trade rumor during the Manhattan premiere of “NYC Point Gods,” a Showtime documentary about the city’s storied basketball scene.

He and Brown helped the Celtics to the 2021-22 NBA Finals after beating Durant’s Nets in the first round of the postseason.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported early Monday morning that Boston inquired about Durant and was willing to relinquish Brown.

Brown did not immediately comment on the report, but did tweet “SMH” – short for “shake my head.”

The Celtics’ reported interest in trading All-Star Jaylen Brown (right) to the Brooklyn Nets for former MVP Kevin Durant (almost left) apparently didn’t sit well. Boston’s Jayson Tatum (near right, far left), who says he wants the reigning Eastern Conference champions to stay intact

Al Horford’s brother Josh tweeted that he thinks the reported trade rumor is just ‘bs’

Al Horford from Boston (pictured) didn’t factor in the trade rumor, but his brother did

While the Celtics’ interest is only just beginning to surface, Wojnarowski wrote that the Boston front office, headed by Brad Stevens, has been in regular contact with Nets general manager Sean Marks. Meanwhile, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has since reported that the Nets are not actively involved in trade talks involving Durant.

Further rejecting the potential for a Brown-Durant trade is Celtics star Al Horford’s brother.

“My gut just tells me the report is bs,” tweeted Al’s younger brother Josh Horford.

Tatum’s expressed desire to keep the Celtics’ roster largely intact comes after Boston acquired talented guard Malcolm Brogdon in a trade with the Indiana Pacers and signed free agent forward Danilo Gallinari.

Earlier in the 2021/22 campaign, before the Celtics got underway in the second half of the season, there were public calls to break Boston’s All-Star combination of Tatum and Brown as the club struggled for the .500. to get.

For his part, Tatum has refused to get involved in that story, routinely defending his relationship with Brown.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum hugs his former Team USA teammate Kevin Durant after Boston won the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs in April

One potential obstacle to a deal is the Nets-reported asking price for 33-year-old Durant, who tied for third place in the NBA last season with 29.9 points per game.

According to Woj, the Nets want multiple unprotected first-round picks, pick swaps, and several high-impact players.

The demand is somewhat similar to the trade that brought Brown to Boston: Brooklyn’s 2013 acquisition of Celtics stars Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce.

The Nets, then under general manager Billy King, have relinquished unprotected first-round rosters in 2014, 2016 and 2018, as well as additional pick swaps, allowing the Celtics to draft Brown and Tatum in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, managed a second-round playoff appearance in Pierce’s only season with the Nets.

Durant has $198 million and four years left on his contract, while Brown has two seasons and $56 million left.

Green responded to Monday’s news with a short tweet that read ‘SMH’ for ‘shaking head’

Jaylen Brown defended Kevin Durant during Game 3 of their first round series in April

Durant’s future in Brooklyn has been complicated by the situation with his current Nets teammate, Kyrie Irving, who chose to stay with the team for the last year and $37 million of his contract but was rumored to be pushing for his own departure.

The crosstown rival New York Knicks, as well as the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers, as well as the Philadelphia 76ers are said to be interested in taking over Irving, according to various reports.

The Lakers are the most intriguing option given Irving’s history with LA star LeBron James, his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate. The two won a title together in Cleveland and came back from a 3-1 deficit in the final against the Golden State Warriors in 2016 to capture the club’s maiden championship, but the relationship fizzled out shortly after.

Irving finally asked for a trade in 2017, and the team did, sending him to the Boston Celtics. As ESPN reported at the time, the New Jersey native no longer wanted to play alongside James, citing a desire to be the center of a team. The two have remained welcoming when facing each other on the field and are usually greeted with a hug.

An unceremonious departure from Brooklyn would be the third in Irving’s career, after Cleveland and ultimately Boston.

After two strong seasons with the Celtics, Irving returned with a promise to re-sign with the team to make a deal with the rival Nets, along with Durant, in July 2019.