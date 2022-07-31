Celtics great Bill Russell, 11-time NBA champion, dies at 88

Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty who won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first black head coach in a major American sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88.

His family posted the news on social media, saying that Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not state the cause of death.

“Bill’s wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bill in your prayers. You may relive one or two of the golden moments he gave us, or remember his signature laugh when he was excited to explain the real story behind how those moments unfolded,” the family statement said. a new way to act or speak with Bill’s uncompromising, dignified and always constructive commitment to principle. That would be a final and lasting victory for our beloved #6. “

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement that Russell was “the greatest champion in all team sports.”

“Bill stood for something much bigger than sport: the values ​​of equality, respect and inclusion that he instilled in the DNA of our league. At the height of his athletic career, Bill vigorously advocated civil rights and social justice, a legacy he passed on to generations of NBA players who followed in his footsteps. above all else and remained true to his belief that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity.

A Hall of Famer, five-time Most Valuable Player, and twelve-time All-Star, Russell was named the greatest player in NBA history by basketball writers in 1980. He remains the sport’s most prolific winner and an archetype of selflessness who won defending and rebounding while leaving the scoring to others. Often that meant Wilt Chamberlain, the only player of the time who was a worthy rival to Russell.

The battles on the field between the centers were fierce – signature clashes in the NBA. Russell led the University of San Francisco to NCAA Championships in 1955 and 1956 and won a gold medal in the 1956 Olympics.

In Boston, Russell has left a lasting impression as a black athlete in a city – and country – where racing is often a flashpoint. In 2011, President Barack Obama awarded Russell the Medal of Freedom. Two years later, a statue of Russell was unveiled in Boston’s City Hall Plaza.

“I cherished my friendship with Bill and was delighted to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” Silver said in his statement. “I often called him Basketball Babe Ruth because he crossed the line. Bill was the ultimate winner and consummate teammate, and his influence on the NBA will be felt forever. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Jeannine, his family and are many friends.”

His family said arrangements for Russell’s memorial will be announced in the coming days.

(AP)