Celtics coach Ime Udoka mistress handled travel arrangements booked his fiancee Nia Long’s trips

The Boston Celtics employee who had an affair with head coach Ime Udoka was responsible for making all of his travel arrangements and even arranged travel arrangements for his fiancée, Nia Long.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified by reputable sources, was given an enormous amount of power when it came to choosing hotels and transportation for Udoka’s team-related trips.

When Long came to Boston to visit or travel with Udoka, the same woman was also responsible for booking her trips and was even involved in arranging for her to move to Boston permanently.

Long had only been living in the city for a few weeks, along with the 10-year-old son she shared with Udoka, Ime.

Although the Celtics have not revealed the employee’s name, TMZ has learned that Long knows exactly who she is.

The team’s chairman, Brad Stevens, became emotional during a news conference on Friday, saying the scandal was troubling, especially for other female employees who worked at the team, with speculation rampant as to who might have had the affair. Earlier on Saturday, Boston Celtics reporter Amanda Pflugrad dismissed the incessant speculation on social media about the identity of the female employee who had an “inappropriate” relationship with coach Ime Udoka.

Udoka was given a one-year suspension from the team this week – as well as a “significant financial fine” for “multiple code of conduct violations” – but it was decided to keep the name of the woman involved a secret.

Many have argued that this led to unfair online speculation and dragged several innocent women into the rumours, and that point has been reiterated by Pflugrad – himself a Celtics employee.

“As a woman of the Celtics organization, it was heartbreaking to watch the past few days unfold,” she wrote on Twitter on Friday.

“It’s disgusting to see the names of those uninvolved in the media, including mine, lying around with such carelessness. This is a step back for women in sport who have worked hard to prove themselves in an industry where they deserve it.”

Alongside the post, she added: “It’s time to speak up about this matter and to my female colleagues, see you and I’m always here #womeninsports.”

In recent days, fans have taken to social media in an attempt to uncover the woman’s identity, with various conspiracy theories being widely shared.

Unsurprisingly, this has resulted in several innocent parties having their reputations tarnished – including Pflugrad – and Stephen A. Smith is one of those who urged the team to share more information.

“At this particular moment…Ime Udoka is an unhired person,” he said on his ESPN First Take show. “But the non-rentable part, I’d argue, is mainly due to the story being leaked and we’re now discussing it publicly.

‘The woman who chose to have a consensual relationship with him is not in violation’ [of team policy]? He is mentioned and put on Front Street – we don’t know who she is.

“What about the other women in the Celtics organization who have been victimized because of wrong assumptions? [about] their involvement? Knowing exactly who it was would take the worry out of all the other women who’ve seen their names parade down the street. What’s with them?’

The chaotic situation at the Celtics escalated Friday when Udoka’s fiancée, actress Nia Long, said she was “blinded” by the affair and was there with his old friend just days after moving to Boston.

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air actress has been with Udoka for over a decade and shares a 10-year-old son, but their family happiness was destroyed this week.

It is believed that Long only discovered the infidelity when the Celtics announced their coach’s suspension.

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Long said through her spokeswoman.

“I ask that my privacy be respected in processing the recent events.

“Most of all, I am a mother and I will continue to focus on my children,” she said.

According to the athleticSome members of the Celtics learned about Udoka’s relationship in July, and team leaders were initially led to believe the relationship was consensual.

Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck came down strong on his suspended head coach

However, sources told the publication that the woman recently accused Udoka of making unwanted comments towards her, which prompted him to start internal interviews.

Long, meanwhile, became a household name with her role in the Fresh Prince of Bel Air as Will Smith’s girlfriend Lisa Wilkes.

She also starred in Boyz In The Hood, Soul Food and Big Momma’s House.

The beloved actress is also the recipient of three NAACP Image Awards and a Black Reel Award.

When news of the affair spread on social media this week, Long’s fans and famous friends jumped on her defense.

Many rebuked Udoka for his indiscretion and asked how he could have betrayed the actress – a universally popular star and one of the most beautiful actresses of her generation.

“Sending nothing but love to Nia Long.

‘We will not allow a man, who did not recognize the luxury of her presence, to obscure all her beauty and glory.

“Actually, we need a national holiday Nia Long!” tweeted New York Congressman Jamaal Bowmann.

“Nia Long has a 100% Black America approval rating and Ime Udoka is about to get that,” added film producer Van Lathan.

Cheating Nia Long? The end of the day must come, because it’s NO WAY,” added producer Nina Parker.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Celtics team chairman Brad Stevens and Grousbeck strongly reprimanded the now-suspended Udoka, noting that only he was “facing a fine or a reprimand.”

According to Grousbeck, the players of the organization are “very concerned” about the situation.

“We think our culture is very strong,” he added. ‘We are very proud of it. But this shook it up. I don’t think there’s a broader problem than what we’ve uncovered a few months ago.’

Smith disagreed with the way Grousbeck handled the situation and made so much clear about First Take.

“I’m not going to repeat what was said, but it was very, very alarming, very one-sided, and as far as I’m concerned, based on this press conference, there’s no reason at this point why Ime Udoka is still the head coach of the Boston Celtics.” “Albeit suspended,” he said.

Joe Mazulla, a 34-year-old who served as a Celtics assistant last year, will become the interim coach for the 2022-23 season.