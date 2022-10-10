Celtic vs RB Leipzig LIVE: Hoops aim to end dreadful home European record

Celtic’s hopes of staying in the Champions League are hanging by a thread and they need a win against RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

The Hoops lost 3-1 in Germany last week, but had plenty of opportunities to get something out of the game.

Getty Joe Hart made a terrible mistake against Leipzig

Ange Postecoglou’s side are at the bottom of Group F and know that if Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid and they lose, they are out.

Celtic have also lost their last six Champions League home games and if they lose again they would equal Monaco’s record for most consecutive home defeats.

So this is an important clash, but Leipzig has threats all over the field and needs a win of their own to stay in the hunt for a top two spot.

Celtic v RB Leipzig: Date and how to follow

This Champions League clash takes place on tuesday 11 october.

Kick-off in Celtic Park is scheduled for 8 p.m.

The match will be broadcast on BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Ultimate with coverage starting at 7:15 PM.

talkSPORT will have updates throughout the evening and talkSPORT.com will get all the responses from Celtic Park.

To tune in to talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the livestream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Getty Celtic have missed golden opportunities in every Champions League match so far

Celtic v RB Leipzig: Team News

The hosts are without Callum McGregor for a month after he suffered a knee injury against Leipzig.

Moritz Jenz missed the 2-1 win over St Johnstone due to illness, so it remains to be seen if he recovers.

Carl Starflet is also still injured.

But that aside, Postecoglou should have a full roster to choose from and is likely to make changes from Saturday’s win, with players like Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi returning to the XI.

The visitors are without their goalkeeper Peter Gulasci after he sustained what appeared to be a serious knee injury in the reverse game.

Janis Blaswich will replace the Hungarian.

Lukas Klostermann, Konrad Laimer and Dani Olmo will also miss a trip to Glasgow.

AFP Christopher Nkunku was too good for Celtic last week

Celtic vs RB Leipzig: Match Facts

Celtic have lost two of their three European matches against RB Leipzig, but both defeats came from home, with the Bhoys winning 2-1 at home in the other match in November 2018 in the UEFA Europa League.

This will be RB Leipzig’s sixth European game against a Scottish opponent – they have won their three home games but lost both away games in Scotland, 2-1 to Celtic in 2018 and 3-1 to Rangers in the UEFA Europa League semi-final last season.

Celtic have only cleared their last 23 appearances in the major European competition, beating Ferencarosi 2-0 in the UEFA Europa League in October 2021. They have scored 55 goals in those matches, including seven this season.

RB Leipzig only recorded their third win in their last 11 UEFA Champions League matches with their 3-1 win over Celtic in the last timeout (D1 L7). Their last four wins in the league have all come under different managers – Julian Nagelsmann, Jesse Marsch, Achim Beierlorzer and current manager Marco Rose.

Celtic have lost each of their last six home games in the UEFA Champions League – if they lost this match, they would equal the longest run of home defeats by a team in the competition, previously set by Monaco between May 2017 and December 2018 (7 ).

RB Leipzig have lost six of their previous eight away matches in the UEFA Champions League (W2). 36 goals have been scored in these eight games (14 for, 22 against), with an average of 4.5 per game.

No side has had more high turnovers ending with a shot this season than Celtic in the UEFA Champions League (8), although none of them led to a goal then.

Christopher Nkunku scored his ninth UEFA Champions League goal for RB Leipzig against Celtic on MD3, equaling Emil Forsberg for the most goals scored for the club in the competition. Since the start of last season, only four players have scored more goals in the group stage of the Champions League than he (8).

André Silva has been involved in 12 goals in 15 UEFA Champions League starts (9 goals, 3 assists) for FC Porto and RB Leipzig. He had nine shots against Celtic on MD3, the most from a Leipzig player in a Champions League match.

Only Vinícius Júnior (18) has made more successful acquisitions this season than Celtic’s Jota (10) in the UEFA Champions League, with the Portuguese winger having completed 63% of his acquisition attempts to date (10/16).