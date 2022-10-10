Celtic v Leipzig: Bet £10 and get £30 in free bets for Champions League clash with Sky Bet

Celtic welcome Leipzig to the Champions League tomorrow night in Glasgow in a quest for revenge from last week’s 3-1 defeat to the same opponents.

Celtic Park will host Celtic v Leipzig in the Champions League tomorrow evening.

Both teams go into tomorrow’s game in Glasgow and need a positive result to have a real chance of reaching the knockout stages of this season’s Champions League.

The hosts currently support the group with just one point to their name after three games and came in a 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday two.

Last week’s 3-1 defeat in Germany leaves the Scottish champions two points behind Leipzig and three behind the Ukrainians, with Real Madrid leading the pack with three wins from three.

Last week’s win gave Leipzig the first points of the campaign, and with Real Madrid against Shakhtar, it’s likely a win in Glasgow tomorrow night would put them in a prime position to reach the last 16.

Celtic top the table domestically, leading Rangers by two points after winning eight of their nine games, including a 95th-minute winner against St Johnstone on Saturday to maintain the number one spot.

Leipzig, on the other hand, has struggled so far in the Bundesliga, winning just three of their nine games to date, leaving them 11th in the league table.

However, the Red Bulls are now three games unbeaten after their 1-1 draw with Mainz on Saturday and are likely to pull out to score a result in Glasgow tomorrow.

Leipzig lost on their last visit to Celtic Park, with Kieran Tierney and Odsonne Edouard scoring for Celtic in a 2-1 win in the 2018 Europa League.

